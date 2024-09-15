BIDDEFORD – Carole (O’Brien) Welch, 88, formerly of Falmouth, Maine, passed away on Sept. 12, 2024. Carole was born on Oct. 28, 1935, in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of the late Howard E. O’Brien and Margaret T. (Kelly) O’Brien.

﻿Carole attended St. Peter’s High School and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, both in Worcester. She also graduated from Boston College and Boston University with a Master’s Degree in Nursing and Nursing Education. Mrs. Welch was a Staff Nurse for several years before joining the Nursing Faculties of Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in Dorchester, Mass. Mrs. Welch was also the Curriculum Coordinator at Westbrook College for five years.

﻿Carole was the Co-Founder of Summer Winds, Inc. and has been its Chairman since its beginning in 1990. She was the Camp Director of Summer Winds Girl’s Camp for 11 years, a Hospice Volunteer, as well as a volunteer piano player over the years. Carole was an active member of St. Pius X Church in Portland.

﻿Mrs. Welch was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) Welch in 2009, and her brother, Howard F. O’Brien in 2001. She is survived by her sons, Arthur of Portland, Patrick of Jupiter, Fla., and Christopher of Brunswick, Maine; her grandsons, Elijah and James, her granddaughters, Reina and Kate. She is also survived by her brother, Barry of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and several nephews and nieces.

﻿Visiting Hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To view Carole’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

