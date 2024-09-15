SACO – Douglas T. Albert, 78, of Saco, died peacefully on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024 in Scarborough.

Doug was born in Lorain, Ohio on March 18, 1946 the son of Harold and Eleanor (Thompson) Albert.

Mr. Albert is survived by his wife, Lucie; his children, Carrie Smart of Old Orchard Beach and Stacy Smart of Saco; his sisters Janet Waltonen of Fredericksburg, Va. and Christine Cokefair and her husband Peter of Penn Yan, N.Y. as well as many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law from Lucie’s family in Canada and Northern Maine. Also many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, “Katie”.

A memorial service and time to visit with Doug’s family will be held at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale on Friday Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to

Honor Flight Maine

(honorflightmaine.org) or

P.O. Box 699,

Brunswick, ME 04011-0699

