Jeton, Mary Cowen 95, in Scarborough, Jan. 27. Service 11:30 a.m., Sept. 28, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, luncheon to follow.
Jeton, Mary Cowen 95, in Scarborough, Jan. 27. Service 11:30 a.m., Sept. 28, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, luncheon to follow.
