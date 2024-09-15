SCARBOROUGH – Mary Cowen Jeton, 95, passed away on Jan. 27, 2024 at Scarborough Terrace, in Scarborough.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St. Portland, followed by a light luncheon in the Cloisters.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Mary’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

