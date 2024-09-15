PORTLAND – Virginia “Ginny” Laverdiere, 99, of Portland, died on Sept. 4, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, just two months shy of her 100th birthday.

Born in Lewiston on Nov. 15, 1924, she was the daughter of Clinton and Lavena Campbell Childs. Educated in Lewiston schools, she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of ‘44.

On March 31, 1955 she married the love of her life, Lionel T. Laverdiere, who passed in 1996.

She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, Mass. for a while, and then owned and operated the Gaynor Studio, a photography studio in Lewiston, for 23 years. She also helped run the family business, Maine Pool Supply, with her husband, finally retiring from Maine Electronics in 1989.

Ginny was an active member of the former St. Patrick’s Church, belonging to the Rosary Sodality and volunteering at the St. Vincente de Paul Thrift Store. She stayed active by exercising at the YWCA.

Ginny’s life was focused on her family and their children. She will be sadly missed by all of them.

Survivors include a daughter, Tina L. Curran and husband Frank of Scarborough; two grandchildren, Melissa Dunlea and husband Tyler of Windham, and Ian Curran of Portland; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Leo Dunlea of Windham; a sister-in-law, Ruthie Childs of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Aubrey, Willis, and Kenneth Childs, and a sister, Beverly Sands.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home in Lewiston on Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memories may be shared at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Copy the Story Link