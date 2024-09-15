Laverdiere, Virginia “Ginny” 99, of Portland, Sept. 4. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Sept. 20, Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, Lewiston.
Laverdiere, Virginia “Ginny” 99, of Portland, Sept. 4. Visit 11-1 p.m., Service 1 p.m., Sept. 20, Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, Lewiston.
