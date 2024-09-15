Generally, there’s a feeling out process to a new sports season.

The most memorable moments tend to come further down the road.

Not in the fall of 2024.

With one full week of action now in the books, it’s safe to say that the fun is just beginning and we could be in for a season for the ages.

But first things first.

Here’s a look back at the eventful week that was:

Advertisement

Football

Two city football teams are 2-0 and both figure to be in the hunt for the long haul.

Portland, which lost in the Class B state final in 2022, then fell in the Class A state game a year ago, handled host Oxford Hills in its opener, 40-20, then played its first home game last Friday, against longtime rival Windham.

The Bulldogs went in front to stay, 8-0, with 5:19 to go in the first quarter after driving 73 yards on a dozen plays and got a 12-yard touchdown run, as well as a two-point conversion rush, from Alex Martin. Portland then struck again on a 13-play, 59-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard burst from seemingly unstoppable junior standout Cordell Jones. Jones then added a breakaway 65-yard scoring run to make it 22-0 at the half. The Bulldogs had the ball once in the third quarter, but held it for nine minutes, this time marching 88 yards on 17 plays and ending the competitive phase of the contest on a 2-yard TD run from Jones. The Eagles, who played hard throughout, were rewarded four seconds into the fourth period with a 6-yard run, but they would draw no closer and the Portland prevailed, 29-7. The Bulldogs held the ball for over 26 minutes, went 9-of-12 on third down and 2-of-3 on fourth down.

“We never want to be in a third down situation, but we take a lot of pride in converting,” said Jones, who gained 128 yards and scored three touchdowns on 16 carries. “I couldn’t do it without the line and I run hard. I love how my line plays downhill and physical.”

“We talked about (converting in the run game) in the offseason,” Bulldogs coach Sean Green said. “Last year, we weren’t good at that. We were an explosive football team, which is good, but championship football teams need to be able to convert in the run game. Two weeks in a row, we’ve done a decent job of that on offense. That starts with our offensive line. We have a great group of lineman, tight ends, H-backs. Guys who are willing to get down and dirty in the middle of the pile. That’s something we pride ourselves on.”

Advertisement

Portland looks to improve to 3-0 Friday but it won’t be easy, as it goes to longtime power Bonny Eagle (1-1). The teams didn’t play a year ago.

“I feel like we play much better as a team in a visiting environment then at home,” Jones said. “I know our guys will give their best effort. We’re more determined than ever this year. Discipline is big this year. That’s what cost us last year’s (state) game and it won’t cost us this year.”

“(Bonny Eagle) Coach (Kevin) Cooper does a tremendous job,” Green said. “He’s one of, if not the best football coach in the state. We have a lot of respect for him. We’ll focus on ourselves first. We feel like if we go in and play our best game, we’ll have a good shot to win.”

Deering, meanwhile, which won at Marshwood in its opener (35-6), improved to 2-0 for the second year in a row after beating Biddeford in the Rams’ first home game, 56-7. The home team put it away quickly with a 34-point first quarter, as Zeke Dewever scored on a 41-yard run (with quarterback Tavian Lauture adding the two-point conversion rush), Zade Smith ran it in from the 2, Joey Foley scored on a 3-yard run, Justin Jamal had a 1-yard run and Foley broke away for a 16-yard score. After the Tigers scored their lone points early in the second period, Foley made it 41-7 at halftime with his third TD, a 29-yard scamper. Lauture threw a scoring pass to Jamal (22-yards) in the third quarter, then Nate Foley scored on an 18-yard run and Dash Newhall added the two-point conversion rush in the fourth.

Deering will get a stern test Friday at home when Leavitt (1-1), the reigning Class C champion, pays a visit. The teams have never met in a countable game.

Cheverus, which lost at Falmouth in its first game, 14-0, managed to get its offense going Saturday, but still lost to Massabesic in its home opener. The Stags, playing without injured quarterback Colby Ross, had to rely on a single-wing attack, but Igor Betincourt ran 65 yards on Cheverus’ first offensive play, setting up a 3-yard TD run by senior captain Matt Baker. The Mustangs drew even and then Baker broke away for a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7. That’s as good as it would get for the Stags, however, as Massabesic tied the score, then went ahead to stay by returning a Cheverus fumble for a TD. The Mustangs added one more score in the second quarter and while the Stags were able to move the ball, they couldn’t finish, and lost, 28-14.

Advertisement

“When your starting quarterback goes down, it’s tough on morale and I think we mis-represented ourselves last week,” said Baker, who had 141 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries (Bitencourt finished with 115 yards on 18 attempts). “Today, it was just a couple mental mistakes, but I’m very proud of the guys.

“We changed things dramatically offensively,” said Cheverus first-year coach Skip Capone. “We had to make some personnel changes. We basically put in a whole new offense in a week, but we were able to put our kids in the position to win.”

The Stags try again for their first victory when they goes to 0-2 Westbrook on Friday. Cheverus won, 27-22, at the Blue Blazes last season.

“We just have to step up,” said Baker. “I don’t think we’ll play a team that will physically beat us. We’re just beating ourselves a little bit right now. We’ll come back next week and get ready for Westbrook. We still have to mesh together. I think today was a glimpse of the potential we have. I think we’ll be fine.”

“We have to clean up some mental mistakes and do a better job coaching,” Capone said. “We hope to win some games. If we do, we’ll get in (the playoffs), especially with our Crabtree Points. At the end of the day, we just want to get in the dance.”

Boys’ soccer

Advertisement

Winning one overtime game in a season is special. Doing it twice in a row is a rarity. Three straight? Almost impossible, yet that’s what Portland’s boys’ soccer team has managed to accomplish so far this season.

The Bulldogs opened with a 1-0 OT win at rival Deering in a rematch of last year’s regional final, then last week, did it twice more.

First, Portland went to South Portland and the teams couldn’t produce a goal during 80 minutes of regulation. Finally, with 1:14 left in the first five-minute, “sudden victory” extra session, Baptista Muanda fired a strike into the net to end it.

“I took a touch and I was just thinking, ‘Baptista, you just have to shoot’ and I shot it,” said Muanda. “It was amazing. I went to the sky. I just wanted to score because I was tired. It was a really good game. It’s incredible to win it. We played with heart.”

“The first half wasn’t our best half, so we went into the second half knowing we had to be more direct and take more chances,” said senior captain Ronan Mas. “Just because the ball wasn’t going in, we had to keep it up. I told everyone that it’s coming and we’d get it.”

“When (Baptista) gets the ball on his foot and he’s 15-yards out and he can get a clean hit, I’m a fan,” added longtime Portland coach Rocco Frenzilli. “We’ve been trying to get him to go a lot more north-south. He goes more east-west to set everything up. When he gets his shoulders squared and he’s going forward, we’re a different team.”

Advertisement

Saturday morning, the Bulldogs hosted Falmouth and this time, they scored in regulation. After Mas was off-target with a penalty kick, Paulo Joao scored in the first half, but the Navigators answered before the break. Portland dominated the second half, but couldn’t solve Falmouth goalkeeper Caden Berry, who made a series of spectacular saves. After the first overtime didn’t produce a goal, the Bulldogs won it with 2:46 on the clock in the second OT, as off a corner kick, Muanda served the ball in and Silvio Mbayi headed it home for a 2-1 victory and a 3-0 record.

“When Baptista got ready to cross the ball, I pointed to where I wanted it and he made it perfect and I just had to use my head,” said Mbayi. “It was a great celebration. I was happy for me and the team. It feels really good. We were confident the whole time. We just had to keep searching for chances.”

“It’s crazy,” said Frenzilli. “Every time we do this, I’m just so happy for the boys. They just find a way. The guys are just playing so well together. They trust each other. As much as we get on them for not doing what they should be doing, they turn around and do it. When they do that, they become very, very dangerous.”

Portland looked for a more orthodox victory when Bonny Eagle paid a visit Monday. The Bulldogs go on the road to Massabesic Wednesday and Gorham Friday.

“I really want to go to states,” Mbayi said. “I’m a senior this year and we almost got there last year.”

“Chapter three is in the book and chapter four is on Monday,” Frenzilli said. “We’ll take it one game at a time. The good thing is they can’t take these (wins) away from us.”

Advertisement

Deering, the reigning Class A South champion, bounced back from its opening overtime loss to Portland with a 3-1 home win over Cheverus. Augusto Daniel had two goals and Alberto Lucas-Bayata scored the other. The Rams then played host Kennebunk to a 1-1 draw, as Ethan Fisher scored on a penalty kick and goalkeeper Jack Borland made five saves. Deering hosted Falmouth in a playoff rematch Monday, welcomes Windham Wednesday and plays at Westbrook Saturday.

Cheverus, which lost at home to Falmouth in its opener (2-0), dropped to 0-3 with losses at Deering (3-1) and Biddeford (3-2). Ange-Michael Liwanga scored against the Rams. The Stags hoped for their first win Monday at home versus Sanford. After hosting Gorham Wednesday, Cheverus travels to Noble Friday.

Waynflete opened its season Friday at home versus Hall-Dale in an interconference showdown. The Flyers fell behind midway through the first half, but Lucas Plumb and Abie Waisman scored for a 2-1 halftime lead. Waynflete couldn’t hold it, however, as the Bulldogs scored twice in the second half to prevail, 3-2.

“The game all-around was a battle,” said Flyers’ second-year coach Will Burdick. “It was a fun game to be a part of. I’m a fan of these interconference games. We want to continue to play the best teams in Class C. We appreciate them coming down here. We got to see what they’re about and we hope to see them down the road.”

Waynflete hosted Greely Monday. The Flyers go to York Thursday and travel to rival North Yarmouth Academy Saturday afternoon (see our website for game story).

“We’re super-excited about the season,” said Burdick. “We need to stay healthy. If we’re able to do so, we like the team we have. We’ll only build on this. We have a tough schedule, but we want to play the best. We’re looking forward to competitive games and we’ll do our best to get better on a game-by-game basis.”

Advertisement

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cheverus started with a 5-1 win at Marshwood, then last week blanked visiting Biddeford (5-0) and settled for a 1-1 tie at Falmouth. Against the Tigers, Sophia Monfa scored twice, while Finley Brown, Alaina Holmes and Caiomhe Oliver had one goal apiece. In the draw, Monfa set up Jill Foley for the tying tally with under 10 minute to go.

“We’ve talked about resilience,” Cheverus coach Craig Roberts said. “We’ve talked about there will be moments when things don’t go your way and how are you going to respond? Today I thought that was a really good response by us. Our body language was good. We played hard. It was encouraging to see us play with grit.”

The Stags (2-0-1) hosted Portland Tuesday, go to Westbrook Thursday and welcome Deering Tuesday of next week.

“We have to keep having intense practices and keep lifting each other up,” said Foley. “We have a bar we set early in the season and we want to make sure we meet it. I think we’re really strong. I think we’re going in the right direction and I’m really excited.”

“I love coaching this group of girls,” Roberts said. “I think our best soccer is ahead of us. We can attack in different ways this year. It’s early, so our conditioning isn’t where it’s going to be. There’s not any easy teams on the schedule.”

Advertisement

Portland started with a 4-0 home loss to Falmouth, then fell to 0-3 after losses last week at South Portland (3-2) and at home to highly touted Gorham (4-2). Anneliese Collin scored both goals against the Red Riots. Collin and Kiley McCrum each had one goal in the loss to the Rams. The Bulldogs were at Cheverus Tuesday, host Thornton Academy Thursday and travel to two-time reigning Class A champion Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Deering started with a 2-0 loss at Bonny Eagle, then was blanked at home by Falmouth (3-0) and settled for a 2-2 tie at Massabesic. The Rams hosted Scarborough Tuesday, visit Sanford Thursday and play at Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete gave new coach Jesse McDonough his first victory, 6-1, at Old Orchard Beach, then settled for a 2-2 tie at Hall-Dale. In the win, Lucy Olson and Lucy Mamone both scored twice, while Fallon Culley and Audrey Winch had one goal apiece. In the draw, Quinn Culley and Alexis Turner had a goal apiece. The Flyers went to Greely Monday and welcome NYA in a regional final rematch Saturday morning (see our website for game story).

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team, the reigning Class A state champion, got out of the gate quickly again. After opening with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Biddeford, the Stags played Scarborough in their home opener last Wednesday and rolled to an 8-0 triumph. Caroline Rousseau scored three goals, Lucy Johnson added two more and Lillian Magda, Joey Pompeo and Zoey Radford each rattled the cage once, as Cheverus won its 48th consecutive regular season game.

“We’ve picked up where we left off and it’s as fun as ever,” said Rousseau. “We just try to be ourselves and play our game and it’s working for us, so I’m pretty proud.”

Advertisement

“Everyone was worked up in the first half,” Johnson said. “Toward the second quarter, we started playing efficiently and used the width of the field.”

“This was a great game,” added Stags’ first-year coach Andrea Musante. “We had almost a week of practice. We’ve improved each day and I’m so proud they put into play what we’ve been practicing. I welcomed the tough early schedule. We lost a lot of girls and we need to understand where we stand in the league. I wasn’t really sure what to expect.”

Cheverus hosted Gorham Monday, go to Falmouth Wednesday, welcome Sanford Friday (see our website for game story) and visit Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

“I hope to never lose a regular season game, but I’d rather lose a regular season game than a playoff game,” Johnson said. “I think we have to get used to our grass more. We still have to get our shots off quicker.”

“We definitely have to focus on the little things,” Rousseau said. “Not turning the ball over, marking in the circle. We just have to focus on what we need to do and not caring what anyone else does.”

“I’m happy, but we’ll keep looking toward the next game,” added Musante. “We’re excited.”

Advertisement

Portland/Deering fell to 0-3 after losses last week as Noble (5-2) and at home to South Portland/Westbrook (2-0). Portland/Deering sought its first win Tuesday at home versus Massabesic then goes to Windham Wednesday and Kennebunk Monday.

Waynflete, which beat host Traip Academy (3-0) in its first outing, fell to 1-2 with losses last week to visiting St. Dom’s (6-0) and host Fryeburg Academy (3-0). Goalie Mya Clark had 16 saves against the Raiders. The Flyers traveled to Sacopee Valley Tuesday and host Sacopee Valley Monday of next week.

Volleyball

After a straight-set loss to visiting Falmouth in its opener, Cheverus last week dropped a four-set (25-19, 15-25, 19-25, 22-25) decision at Cape Elizabeth, then handed new coach Gary Powers his first victory, in three-sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-23) over visiting Thornton Academy, to improve to 1-2. The Stags were at five-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth Monday, then host defending Class A champion Gorham Thursday before welcoming Greely Tuesday of next week.

Deering sandwiched losses at Biddeford (3-1) and Bonny Eagle (3-2) around a five-set home win over Windham to start the season 1-2. The Rams hosted Kennebunk Tuesday, go to Scarborough Thursday and welcome Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Portland lost in straight sets to visiting South Portland and Marshwood, then fell to 0-3 with a four-set loss at Kennebunk last week. The Bulldogs hosted Westbrook Tuesday, go to Sanford Thursday and visit Gorham Monday of next week.

Advertisement

Cross country

Cheverus and Waynflete’s cross country teams took part in the Southern Maine Classic in Gorham Saturday.

The Stags were seventh among 27 teams (Freeport was first) and were led by Allie Schmitt, the seventh-fastest individual (19 minutes, 36.46 seconds). The Flyers came in eighth. Paige Alexander was 15th (20:17.11).

In the boys’ competition, won by Scarborough, Cheverus placed 10th. Cash Kellen (37th, 18:04.02) was the top individual. Waynflete was 21st as a team and produced the 10th-place individual (Pi Crosby, 16:47.96).

Deering joined Massabesic and Thornton Academy at Scarborough. The Rams boys were second to the Red Storm and produced the top individual in Ellis Wood (16:12). Deering’s girls finished fourth. Charlotte Pelletier had the 11th-best time (22:42).

Golf

Cheverus’ golf team lost to reigning Class A champion Falmouth (9.5-3.5) then improved to 2-2 with a 13-0 win over South Portland last week. Mick Madden had a team-best nine-hole score of 34 in the setback, then shot a 36 in the victory.

Portland beat Deering (11.5-1.5) then fell to 2-2 with a 13-0 loss to Falmouth. Lucas Milliken shot a 41 against the Navigators.

Deering fell to 0-4 after losses to Portland (11.5-1.5) and Scarborough (13-0). Owen Lichter shot a 47 versus the Red Storm.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link