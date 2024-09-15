NEW YORK — Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione said Sunday he is retiring at the end of the season, his 42nd calling the team’s games.

Castiglione, 77, made the announcement on the WEEI broadcast as the Red Sox batted in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees.

Castiglione will remain with the team in an honorary ambassador role. The Red Sox will honor him before their regular-season finale on Sept. 29 against Tampa Bay.

Castiglione joined Boston’s broadcast crew in 1983 during the final season for Hall of Fame outfielder Carl Yastrzemski and is the longest tenured play-by-play announcer in team history. He was on the air when the Red Sox ended an 86-year title drought by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004 and called three more championships in 2007, 2013 and 2018.

Castiglione received the Hall of Fame’s Ford. C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting last July. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2014 along with Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens and Nomar Garciaparra, and in 2022 the home radio booth at Fenway Park was named the Joe Castiglione Booth.

“After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” Castiglione said in a statement released by the team. “While I feel I am at the pinnacle of my career … it’s time to spend more time with Jan, my bride of almost 53 years, my kids, and grandkids.”

Castiglione began his broadcasting career at WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio, before calling big league games for Cleveland (1979, 1982) and Milwaukee (1981). He also broadcast games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and college basketball on NESN.

“Joe is one of the greatest in baseball broadcasting,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “His recognition by the Hall of Fame in July punctuated a career of vivid storytelling that has brought the game to life for generations of listeners.”

METS: All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will have an MRI on his sore back after it forced him out of a game for the second time in three days.

Lindor left Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies with lower back discomfort in the middle of the second inning. Lindor also came out of Friday’s game in the middle of the seventh inning and was held out of the lineup on Saturday.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2: Riley Greene homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Tigers won in Detroit to take two of three from the Orioles.

Greene hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third off Cade Povich (2-9) and a solo drive in the eighth against Gregory Soto. Greene leads the Tigers with 23 homers. He hit both homers off left-handers after entering the day batting .203 with four homers against lefties.

Detroit (77-73), which began the day 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the last AL wild card, has won six of eight.

Baltimore (84-64) dropped its second straight series and scored just six runs in the three games. The Orioles, who have lost six of eight, started the day two games back of the AL East-leading Yankees but in position for the top AL wild card.

PIRATES 4, ROYALS 3: Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the fifth inning, as Pittsburgh avoided a three-game sweep with a win at home.

Billy Cook lined a single to left to start the fifth and scored from first on a hit and run when Kiner-Falefa shot one to center past a diving Bobby Witt Jr. at short to put the Pirates ahead 3-2. Kiner-Falefa also singled in the first and sixth innings.

TWINS 9, REDS 2: Rookie Brooks Lee had five RBI, Carlos Santana went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and Minnesota rallied to beat Cincinnati in Minneapolis for just its fourth win in 12 games.

Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two runs for the Twins, who scored eight times n the sixth and seventh innings to avoid a three-game sweep.

Minnesota (79-70) maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over Detroit (77-73) for the last AL wild card spot. The Twins play at Cleveland on Monday, starting a seven-game trip that ends in Boston.

PHILLIES 2, METS 1: J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending single off Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and Philadelphia rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Mets in New York.

Tyrone Taylor homered in the eighth against Cristopher Sánchez but Buddy Kennedy tied the score in the bottom half off David Peterson, who pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings.

Nick Castellanos singled with one out in the ninth against Díaz (5-4) and stole second as Alec Bohm struck out. Down 0-2 in the count, Realmuto lined a 99.5 mph fastball over the high, outside corner to right-center for his sixth career walk-off hit.

