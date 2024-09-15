The Portland Sea Dogs were shut out in their regular-season finale on Sunday at Hadlock Field, losing to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-0, and failing to earn a spot in the playoffs.
The Sea Dogs finished a 1 1/2 games behind the Somerset Patriots in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division second-half standings. Somerset beat New Hampshire, 5-1, on Sunday to finish 43-25 in the second half. Portland finished the second half 42-27.
The division winners in each half of the season advance to the Eastern League playoffs. Hartford won the Northeast Division first-half title. In the Southwest Division, Erie won the first half and Akron won the second half.
Portland finished with the best overall record in the Northeast Division and second-best overall record in the Eastern League at 78-60.
On Sunday, Binghamton scored four times in the ninth inning to earn the win. Kevin Parada hit a solo home run and Matt Rudick a three-run blast.
Caleb Bolden pitched six scoreless innings for Portland, allowing just two hits, while walking two and striking out six.
AWARDS: Roman Anthony was named the Portland Sea Dogs’ most valuable player on Sunday.
In 84 games for Portland, the 20-year-old Anthony hit .269 with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 45 RBI. He also stole 16 bases before he was called up to Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 12
Isaac Coffey was named the Sea Dogs pitcher of the year after finishing 11-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 21 starts. Coffey led Double-A with a .733 winning percentage. He also had 148 strikeouts in 113 1/2 innings.
Kristian Campbell, who was promoted to Double-A on June 4 and then to Triple-A on Aug. 20, was named Portland’s defensive player of the year. He made 15 starts at second base, 21 at shortstop, one a third base and 11 in center field for the Sea Dogs.
Also Sunday, Elih Marrero was named the Charlie Eschbach Citizen of the Year.
