September is a month of transitions, summer turning into fall, baby birds leaving the nest and kids returning to school. We’ve experienced these trends at both my house and the People Plus Center, although this year the transitions have seemed a little more difficult.

At the end of last month, I drove my 19-year-old daughter Juliet back to college in Virginia. Her big sister Daphne rode along to help with the driving, so she and Juliet got a couple days of really good sister time before we left Virginia. I was of course sad about leaving Juliet, so it was really lovely on the way back for me to have so much time with my 24-year-old. Daphne helped to soften the blow of sending her youngest sister back to college.

We’ve been empty nesters since January 2023, so the adjustment to Juliet leaving shouldn’t be difficult this year. Right?!? Especially as I know she is on her life path and is right where she should be, yet I don’t think it has really quite sunk in that she’s not just upstairs in her bedroom! I suspect that in a week or so when the silence in the house is deafening, my feelings of having an empty nest will take flight.

Her departure has been compounded by the fact that when I got back from Virginia, we moved the Teen Center Program out of the People Plus building and into Coffin School. So ALL the kids in my life are gone. Which means that all of you who use the People Plus Center are empty nesters too – right along with me!

All those kids that used to be upstairs every afternoon, that came to the ice cream social last month, that played basketball outside all the time, that raised veggies in the herb garden, and parked themselves outside the building over the weekend to use the wi-fi — all those kids will be at Coffin School and not in our building anymore. And again, I know this is the best thing for them and we are going to serve so many more children, yet it makes me sad that I’ll no longer hear their pounding feet and squeals of laughter above my office. And I will miss them!

And just like with my own children taking flight, the transition for the Teen Center to a new space has been a long time coming. We have spent years looking at different options, trying to figure out where they could go with easy school access, a larger space, bathrooms, and an outside recreational area. And we finally found it!

Thanks to the generosity of Phil Potenziano, the Brunswick School Department superintendent, as well as the support of both the junior high and the high school principals, AND the school board — we have been given permission to move into two classrooms in the former Coffin School. It abuts Brunswick Junior High School, so it will be fantastic for the kids!

And, hopefully, that huge accomplishment will overshadow the empty-nester melancholy that the staff and I will have.

Because we know the kids are going to love it! And that’s what really matters in the long run. Leaving their second-floor space at the Center may be a little challenging for our longtime regular attendees; however, there will be so many new kids attending the program at Coffin School who have never seen the Teen Center anywhere else, that I think it’s going to feel like home in just a few short weeks.

Soon enough, they’ll be pounding down the hallway from the junior high, throwing down their backpacks, grabbing snacks, chatting with friends and asking “What are we having for dinner”? It’s been that way for 19 years and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

I was talking to Jordan Cardone-Ruwet, our former, 18-year Teen Center Coordinator and I think she feels a little melancholy, too. She remembers moving into this building in 2010 and now 14 years later, we are moving again. “Each time it gets a little better and I can’t wait to see what the next decade holds for the expansion of the Teen Center program”, said Jordan.

It all started as a little idea that the board of People Plus adopted at a time when the organization had no space to share and no money to use for the kids. And 19 years later, it’s still going strong and is on the cusp of a new era.

I guess that’s what happens when you push the baby birds out of the nest and challenge them to fly. They usually soar high into the sky.

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton is executive editor of People Plus in Brunswick.

