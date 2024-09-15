Two shows currently at Cove St. Arts – “Tim Greenway: Waterways” (through Sept. 28) and “Kit Warren: landforms :: lightscapes” (through Oct. 5) – are a wonderful example of a bit of art serendipity. Although completely different in media and intention, they happen to work beautifully together. A third “A Quiet Book: Collaborations in Writing and Visual Art” (through Oct. 5) even connects in oblique ways.

At sister establishment Greenhut Galleries, “Daniel Minter: Hidden Mouth Talking” (through Sept. 28), we have an epic tale rich in symbol, its sweeping narrative somehow intensified by the compact space in which it exists.

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Tim Greenway is an immensely accomplished photographer. His compositional instincts, eye for interesting geometries and appreciation for color have long been apparent. But this show also reveals him as a keen observer of the spiritual dimensions of nature. Octavio Paz once observed that “The sound of water is worth more than all the poets’ words.” Greenway’s images remind us that, likewise, the visual experience of water is more than any artist can accurately and fully reproduce.

Greenway would be the first to admit it. In his statement, he observes, “Creating these images encouraged mindfulness, allowing me to be fully present in the moment and appreciate the subtle changes and beauty of the ever-changing scene.” Though he can approximate the experience of being present in nature, and even elicit a tangible aura of it in those viewing the photographs, Greenway acknowledges the larger totality of experience that includes his presence, his appreciation and the understanding that the image he captures is instantly gone, disappearing even as he clicks his shutter release.

By varying his shutter speeds, he certainly does his damnedest to arrest and record that totality. Longer and shorter exposures allow him to seize certain textures and appearances of water. Holding down the release for a few seconds enables him to slow down a rushing stream in “Hypnotic Eye Candy” or “The Calm Between Your Winter Storms,” making the movement of the water appear like strands of cotton candy moving over and around rocks and freezing whirling eddies we might not have noticed with the naked eye. In “The Spark That Makes You Feel Alive Again #2,” a quicker exposure captures the glint of light on the surface of the water, a lightning bolt above the miniature pools collecting in pockmarked rocks in the foreground.

Bringing his camera straight overhead in “Wisps of Silver Cords,” Greenway shoots down on an accretion of foamy solids at the edge of a pond, its upper boundary being swept into the current of the water and forming the titular “wisps.” Another longer shutter speed helps us see many liquid textures at once in “Relapse: Symmetry to Chaos,” intimating many moods of water that we can hold simultaneously within our gaze.

Greenway’s images are sublime, swirling in the sinuous patterns of ripples, the rushing movement of water as it cedes to gravity, the foamy milkiness of it as it crashes against rocks, its transparency and opacity. The longer we contemplate them, the more we approach the fullness of standing at the water’s edge ourselves. But there’s also immense beauty in not being able to stop the flow and being forced to let the cascade of wonder continue endlessly.

MOVEMENT AND VARIATIONS

This sense of shifting and movement has unexpected affinity with similar effects conveyed in the paintings of Kit Warren. A picture like “Wisps of Silver Cords,” which can easily be interpreted as an aerial view of a landform at the edge of the ocean, feels synonymous in some ways to Warren’s “Continental Drift (purple),” which resembles the form and perspective of Greenway’s photo. Warren’s “landform,” however, is made up – astonishingly – of hundreds of metallic paint dots she dabs onto her surfaces. Dense agglomerations of them translate visually as a land mass, while at the center bottom of the picture, lines of smaller, looser dots register as movements similar to Greenway’s wisps.

Pure, happy coincidence. The synchronous juxtaposition of these shows was not intentional.

Warren’s images on their own are stunning. My first impression was that they were decorative, which they are, of course. But the more carefully we look, the more they yield mysterious hidden narratives. Scrutinizing areas where dots become denser, we begin to perceive forms that seem at once familiar and not. The overall scatter of dots can evoke maps of star systems and galaxies. But in a painting like “Continental Drift (Wicked Witch),” individual accretions can also call to mind the witch of the title, a cat face, a flying insect, an eye, a ghost and so on.

A painting like “Map of the World (Paradise Lost)” certainly resembles an aerial city plan, but also has areas that look like ancient tribal patterns and astrological or ritualistic symbols. You can lose yourself in these works for hours trying to decode their meanings, though I suspect you will be frustrated by the inability to reach any firm conclusions. The joy they bring is in the immersion and sense of discovery. They tease us with a kind of ungraspable game of hide-and-seek.

Beyond this is the staggering obsessiveness of Warren’s technique. Some large works have literally thousands of dots ranging in size – sometimes fat, sometimes just pinpoints. Some works seem to indicate an underlying intention, perhaps worked out through drawings. But many seem to have come into being organically, the products of a form of trancelike autonomic drawing. They, like Greenway’s photos, transmit a far more layered, complex experience than what is revealed on the surface. Both artists seem to be profoundly subsumed in a reverential meditation, whether about the miracles of water, or a much larger story about the universe’s mysteries.

WORD AND IMAGE

Also worth contemplating is Stuart Kestenbaum and Susan Webster’s wall of pages from their just-released publication, “A Quiet Book” (Blue Hill Books), on which Kestenbaum, former poet laureate of Maine, and his partner, an artist and printmaker, collaborated. The pages feature Kestenbaum’s poems paired with Webster’s art works.

In another bit of serendipity, some of these poems share the same air of wonder as the Greenway and Warren works. Consider “Dawn”: “Sometimes in college I would stay up all night and see the dawn as if it were the first one and I got to witness the world awaken & feel a bond with those who begin their days in the holy dark that is full of stars who see rebirth every day, make coffee & get to work.”

The letters are made up of dots, interestingly enough, and lines break mid-syllable, creating an initial disorientation that forces us to stop, take a breath and come into closer intimacy with the words and images.

NARRATIVE ARC

Viewing “Hidden Mouth Talking” is like immersing oneself in an all-encompassing epic novel or film. We are carried along a story that traverses centuries, affects thousands of lives and pauses to dwell, here and there, in personal tales, tragedies, joys and turning points. By the time we reach “The End,” we are satiated, transformed and closer in some way to the people and events that have shaped the narrative. And we feel we understand a culture, a time, a place and its people with much more nuance and appreciation than before.

The exhibition is part of a decades-long collaboration between Daniel Minter and writer, poet and historian of Afro-Atlantic religions Rachel E. Harding (whose voice can be heard reciting her poetry on a recording that loops in the gallery, making this a multisensory experience).

Minter has been developing his lexicon of symbols throughout a long, fruitful career. Those familiar with this visual language will understand specific references – for instance, gris-gris talismans (from West Africa, a bag filled with ritual objects to ward off evil spirits or attract luck), cotton scales, buttons and broken teacups (alluding to women on the island of Malaga in Maine who laundered for nearby hotels, and the broken promises of Maine’s governor that led to the community’s eviction from the island in 1911), railroad spikes (suggesting both the Underground Railroad and enslaved Black labor), beans, okra and other foodstuffs of Southern Black cuisine…and so on.

In a proposal for a book that Minter and Harding are developing about their collaboration, Harding has written: “Minter’s visual work and my writing share the influence of a southern Black aesthetic and a keen engagement with diasporic intellectual and ritual sensibilities. We were both raised with the land-based, mystic spirituality of Black southern people and that sensibility has guided our work and our lives in powerful ways.”

Their work, then, is what she calls an “intellectual and creative call-and-response around our shared interests in Africana religious histories; the subtleties and urgencies of Black resistance; and the imaginative possibilities in African diasporic cultures.”

How this manifests in the show is to offer us a way of comprehending with greater richness the sheer breadth of African and African diasporic experience. Whether you decipher meanings of specific symbols or not – and I am loathe to create a glossary of them for fear that viewers’ experience become too didactic – we can intuit many of the components of that experience in Minter’s work and the poetry Harding recites.

Visually, we witness evocations of African culture and rituals before enslavement; the tragic voyage of the Middle Passage; the exploitation of Black bodies to farm cotton, indigo, sugar and other crops; the ways African Americans created their own sense of place in new and unfamiliar lands; rituals of divination and belief that persisted in the face of all manner of injustice and attempts at conversion; the Underground Railroad; the hope of implied freedom represented by the Northern Migration; Jook culture and jazz; the undervalued and segregated role of Black soldiers in World War II; the reverse migration back to the South…and so much more.

All the while, Harding intones her words hypnotically. One poem, called “Daniel’s Tools,” describes the physical methods he uses to create his work, while also giving us a glimpse into the psychic layer of inspiration that impels him to use this or that tool or object or color or symbol, as well the ways all Black experience has many common threads, whether it transpires in Maine (Malaga) or Georgia (Sapelo Island) or, for that matter, Mali.

Totem boards of wax and wood,

small beads of pathways. a necklace of maps.

the contours of counties and continents.

a rivulet. a snake.

We think we ain’t got nothing. What we got

We keep without knowing.

Things seem lost. But they come back.

We get them back somehow.

Malaga and Sapelo.

fish and crawfish.

nightblack face and dayclean hands.

The closed mouths.

This last phrase seems to imply the sanctity of that experience and the need to keep it close, rather than deconstruct and explain for those outside the culture (which has too often led to exploitation and appropriation of that culture and its sacred truths). And that is the spirit in which “Hidden Mouths Talking” should be viewed. Just open to all of it and let the imagery, sounds and meanings impact you as they will.

Jorge S. Arango has written about art, design and architecture for over 35 years. He lives in Portland. He can be reached at: jorge@jsarango.com

