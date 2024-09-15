When visitors step inside the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, they’re faced with a photo of a large clock, hands stopped at 8:15 a.m. It’s the moment when the atomic bomb was dropped, on Aug. 6, 1945, and our world changed forever.

Time is an important thread in every book and museum exhibit focused on the atomic bombs. How much time did it take America to create Little Boy and Fat Man? To decide to drop them on unsuspecting civilians? How long would the Japanese continue fighting? Then, the aftermath: How long did children, carbonized by 7,000 degrees Fahrenheit, suffer before they died? How many days did survivors have before acute radiation syndrome killed them?

Review “Hiroshima: The Last Witnesses” By M.G. Sheftall Dutton. 545 pages $36

M.G. Sheftall explores these questions in “Hiroshima: The Last Witnesses.” As a professor of modern Japanese cultural history and communication at Shizuoka University who has lived in Japan since the late 1980s, Sheftall understands the importance of time. He knows how critical time was on Aug. 6, 1945, and he understands that in recent years, it’s been a race against time to preserve the memories of hibakusha, surviving victims of atomic bombs.

With “Hiroshima,” a book he started researching in 2016, he proves that first-person accounts are the most powerful tool to educate and reeducate the world about what happened.

In one of the many gut-wrenching recollections of Aug. 6, a survivor explains: “It’s a shocking tragedy when a single person dies before your eyes, but when many do all at once? Soon you’re like ‘Oh, here’s one … There’s another … and another …’ It almost frightened me, how easily I was able to turn off my emotions like that. But I had to … Sonna toki ni, ningen no kokoro ga kieru. (The human heart disappears at a time like that.)”

As a Japanese American, I have spent years learning about wartime Japan. I recently learned that my great-great uncle was the first president of Hiroshima University, in 1950; my Japanese father remembers the fire bombings of 1945 in Yokohama. But it is always my visits to the atomic bomb museums, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, that reduce me to tears. The oral history and images leave me and many others with the same penetrating thought: Never again.

Reading Sheftall’s “Hiroshima” is not quite as powerful as visiting those museums, but it does summon a similarly palpable experience. Sheftall’s voice is respectful, his perspective balanced, his access to a network of people willing to share their lives with him very deep.

First-person accounts have been shared with an American audience before, most notably in John Hersey’s “Hiroshima,” published in 1946 in the New Yorker. But the survivors Sheftall spotlights are different: They were all young people on Aug. 6. Among them, Kōhei Ōiwa and Chieko Tominaga, only 13 when the bomb was dropped, junior high school students who happened to be home sick that morning. He takes us along with children who survived just because their homeroom president had won a game of rock, paper, scissors that kept them farther from the ZTD (zone of total destruction). And devastatingly, with Setsuko Sakamoto, who was working at a firebreak site with her classmates, only about half a mile south of Ground Zero. She, by chance, had been facing away from Little Boy instead of looking up at the B-29 bombers that had not provoked an air raid alert.

As Sakamoto peered at her female classmates around her in the minutes after the bomb dropped, she saw that “the faces of anyone who had been looking at the sky when the detonation occurred were now so badly scorched and smashed as to be virtually unrecognizable; some had been literally burned off – almost as if by a blowtorch – and were now barely more than featureless patches of brownish asphalt crushed over sightless eyes.” One of the only survivors in her class, she chose between walking through a wall of fire or wading through radioactive water to try to stay alive. But of course, she didn’t know the water was radioactive. Like everyone in Hiroshima that day, she had no idea what had happened to her and her city.

The survivors who are alive in their 90s – Sakamoto died of stomach cancer at age 37 – know a lot. They know about loss, survivor’s guilt, post-traumatic stress disorder, health problems, being relentlessly called upon as a symbol of peace. They know about being the face of someone who survived hell.

Sheftall does not spare readers from this human-made inferno. His chapters are short, the prose is tight, and the memories are in Technicolor – from Kōhei Ōiwa stacking dead bodies to clear a road, the flesh coming off in his hands, to a man glimpsing his own daughter in a stack of bodies about to be cremated. There are, surprisingly, no photographs in Sheftall’s book, while in Japan’s atomic bomb museums there are hundreds. But most pictures in the museums are of those who died, while Sheftall’s book focuses on those who did not. The author uses the time that has passed, the lives that have been lived, to take the survivors’ stories and write about them as whole people, not just symbols. He tells us what their lives looked like before, during and after. He takes us through how their country changed and the role they played in the peace narrative.

That narrative, heavily pushed by both countries, was not a line all agreed with, and one of the most powerful quotes in the book is from a survivor speaking to a room of junior high school students. “Six thousand children your age were killed right here,” she tells them. “Bits and pieces of them are still here, under your feet. People may call this ‘Peace Boulevard’ now, but what you are actually standing on top of is the world’s biggest graveyard.”

The personal stories are bookended with history. Sheftall delves into the Manhattan Project and explains nuclear physics succinctly for a reader with no background in it. He elucidates how the Japanese military responded to Hiroshima and how the U.S. War Department PR machine shaped the discourse in America and Japan after the bombs were dropped; he describes the building of peace memorials in Hiroshima after the war.

In the first chapter, Sheftall points out, “The math could not have been simpler, nor the consequences more stark: one plane, one bomb, one city gone.” It’s simple and powerful, and it’s easy to digest.

That, for so long, has been what Americans have been handed when they learn about the atomic bombs. The images and narratives coming out of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were deeply censored, the American first responders not allowed to take pictures. It’s no wonder that for most Americans, the one thing that comes to mind when they think of these bombs is the mushroom cloud. Sheftall says it was not until President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima that he was able to stand there in tears and grieve: “I do not think the agony (repressed or not) in America’s soul about the bombs can ever begin to heal until all my countrymen – regardless of whether they agree with Truman’s decision to drop the bombs – have allowed themselves that experience, if only once.”

The people who were unlucky enough to be in Hiroshima’s zone of total destruction on Aug. 6 never saw the mushroom cloud forever associated with the bomb. They died never knowing about atomic warfare. They didn’t even hear the bomb, which created “a kilometers-wide atmospheric vacuum over the center of the city.”

Sheftall’s work reminds us that those who died deserve to have more than a mushroom cloud as the image representing the atomic bomb. We need pictures, stories, nightmares – and even hope – imprinted in the world’s collective memory so it will never happen again, especially with today’s far more powerful hydrogen bombs.

For those who want to understand what happened underneath the mushroom cloud – and shouldn’t we all? – Sheftall’s sweeping, sensitive and deeply researched book is required reading for our human hearts.

Karin Tanabe is the author of seven novels, including “A Woman of Intelligence,” “The Gilded Years” and, most recently, “The Sunset Crowd.” She is working on a project with the United States-Japan Foundation about her own family history as well as American atomic veterans who served in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

