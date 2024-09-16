Violinist Jason Anick. Photo by Sasha Israel

The Dance Hall in Kittery presents its annual Django By the Sea jazz festival from Oct. 4 to 6.

A nod to French Roma jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt, the festival features performances by several acts including The Acoustic Nomads, Jason Anick & Ian Coury Quartet, and the Henry Acker Trio.

The Django By the Sea headliner is Tatiana Eva-Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band.  The band’s French pop sound features Balkan gypsy and folk influences.

Musicians should take note of the Saturday afternoon workshop with violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Mac O’Rourke.

Django By the Sea concludes on Sunday afternoon with “Django’s Campsite,” during which several musicians will be performing Reinhardt standards around a virtual campfire.

Tickets, available for individual shows as well as weekend and VIP passes, range from $20 to $150.

For complete details, head to thedancehallkittery.org.

