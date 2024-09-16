A body found near the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on Saturday was identified as an adult man by Maine State Police.

Police responded to a report of a “suspicious object” at Walton Park just before noon on Saturday. The object was the body of a man who was deceased, state police announced Monday afternoon.

The body was brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Positive identification, cause and manner of death are still pending, according to authorities. A Maine State Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether the body was found in the river or on land.

There is no danger to the public, police say, and the investigation is ongoing. Maine State Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the agency’s major crime unit at (207) 624-7076.

Falmouth’s Walton Park is adjacent to the Presumpscot River with a trail leading to the water’s edge, according to the city’s website. It is located on the north side of the Presumpscot River Bridge along the Allen Avenue Extension.

