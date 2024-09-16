If you love vintage clothing, and love shopping for it and other vintage items, give the Lost & Found Market a follow on Instagram and Facebook.

Bangor-based vintage lover Logan Hanson runs the Lost & Found Market, where you can shop for vintage jewelry, clothing, vinyl and décor at quarterly markets held in Portland and Bangor, along with occasional pop-ups elsewhere in the state.

The next market is Oct. 6 at the Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon, followed by one on Nov. 3 inside Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

Hanson said she got into collecting vintage and secondhand items at a young age. “I would frequent thrift stores and garage sales with my mom. There was always excitement in the mystery of not knowing what treasure awaits.”

She was also influenced by one of her grandfathers, who would salvage small engines, broken vacuum cleaners and other electrical items that he could use to make low-cost repairs. “I don’t think it was about the money, I think it was the satisfaction of helping people and keeping repairable items out of the landfill that drove him,” Hanson said.

You can find Hanson’s vintage items for sale on Instagram at in.the.garden.vintage, a companion page to that of the Lost & Found Market. “A majority of items from my shop are at entry-level prices to offer more of an opportunity to enjoy the simple pleasures of collecting vintage.”

