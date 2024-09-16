Primo Cubano. Photo by Janet Barret

Looking to spice up your Saturday night?

Head to Congress Square Park in downtown Portland for some salsa dancing with live tunes from Primo Cubano.

Got two left feet?

Show up at 5 p.m. for a lesson from PM Salsa.

It will be party central as the sun goes down in the city, and you have the time of your life.

Foxtrot over to congresssquarepark.org for additional details about the free event.

