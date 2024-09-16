As a practicing Catholic, I feel the need to respond to Mr. O’Hara’s silly op-ed in the Sept. 4 paper (“Why Catholics should vote Democratic in 2024“). Per usual, he applies moral relativism to justify the Democratic Party’s abortion-up-until-birth position. He also tries to compare France’s and Brazil’s abortion rates, as if those two countries are anything alike. They are not.
The reality is that today’s Democratic Party is simply using the abortion issue for purely political purposes. They want to hold power at any cost and they have nothing else to stand on. They don’t care about women or unborn children. And they definitely don’t care for religion or faith, as demonstrated by their tolerance for antisemitism and disdain for Christians and faith. Democrats only care about retaining power.
It is clear that the Democrats have little to show for the last four years in power. The economy, open borders and wars are all indicative of very poor leadership. It seems that their main message is: “Vote for us, and we’ll kill more babies.”
I hope and pray that Catholics don’t buy into what Mr. O’Hara is selling.
Barry Stephens
Buxton
