Humans cope with life’s losses and threats through denial. In the midst of a sudden or tragic loss, for example, denial – a temporary suspension of belief – buys time for the psychological turmoil and eventual acceptance to come.

Denial operates collectively as well. Consider climate change. The first predictions were voiced decades ago. Now the data for human involvement are all but definitive. Why deny this? One reason is the enormity of the threat. Another is the surety of painful changes and choices to come. Marshaling the will and resources to tackle this threat is almost mind-boggling. Does denial help with daily coping? Yes.

Nuclear Armageddon is another threat that welcomes, even demands, denial. One of today’s warheads can destroy all of New York City, London, Moscow or Beijing in a momentary flash. Such weapons are pointed at all of these cities and more, some on hair triggers for rapid retaliation. Unlike climate change, which has impacts that are gradual, nuclear war will bring same-day destruction and death worldwide. Does denial help? It does for me.

At 60, I find myself reflecting on my denial. What world will my children and grandchildren experience? Do I continue living my days with blinders on? Just lifting them long enough to write an occasional letter? Or, do I summon the honesty to really engage with others and seek solutions? I’m not sure of the answers, but I know that something is changing in me. Perhaps my suspension of belief is lifting just a little bit.

Tom Meuser

Portland

