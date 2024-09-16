I am so relieved, so excited, so hopeful, so inspired for the first time in so long. I had all but given up on engaging in this year’s election. But as Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross said recently, there is a “deep, resounding joy that comes from rediscovering hope.” Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have brought me this hope. Now, we actually have a chance to move beyond the negativity, the anger, the hate, the insults that have come to characterize political discourse and we can focus on real issues that matter to all of us. Electing Harris and Walz is essential for us to begin to tackle our faulty immigration system, the crisis of homelessness, the income inequality that obstructs the lives of so many and the many other issues that stand in the way of justice.

As Michelle Obama said, “Let’s do something” to create the change we know we need. I have already requested my absentee ballot. I’m not waiting until Nov. 5 to cast my vote. Everyone can vote absentee and, if needed, they can register to vote or update their registration now at maine.gov/vote.

Every single vote matters and our kids’ future, our future, the future of my granddaughters are at stake.

Cathy Lee

North Yarmouth

Copy the Story Link