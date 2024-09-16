It now appears the Democratic presidential candidate may be more aggressive in stopping the flow of “migrants” through the U.S. southern border. Maine 1st Congressional District candidate Ron Russell remains consistent on his position in support of legal immigration to the United States.

Ron believes legal immigration is tied to our positive economic growth as a state. He supports controlled immigration, based on the funded resources to support them, as the responsible way to grow our country. Ron feels strongly that our nation should seek properly vetted immigrants, who are upstanding candidates for U.S. citizenship, in a manner that enables us to assimilate these new neighbors into our culture, our economy, and our way of life.

This November, vote Ron Russell for Congressional District 1. He recognizes the difference between legal and illegal immigration and supports effective border security and sustainable, resourced immigration for Maine.

Robert (Bo) Balcavage

Kennebunkport

Copy the Story Link