It now appears the Democratic presidential candidate may be more aggressive in stopping the flow of “migrants” through the U.S. southern border. Maine 1st Congressional District candidate Ron Russell remains consistent on his position in support of legal immigration to the United States.
Ron believes legal immigration is tied to our positive economic growth as a state. He supports controlled immigration, based on the funded resources to support them, as the responsible way to grow our country. Ron feels strongly that our nation should seek properly vetted immigrants, who are upstanding candidates for U.S. citizenship, in a manner that enables us to assimilate these new neighbors into our culture, our economy, and our way of life.
This November, vote Ron Russell for Congressional District 1. He recognizes the difference between legal and illegal immigration and supports effective border security and sustainable, resourced immigration for Maine.
Robert (Bo) Balcavage
Kennebunkport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.