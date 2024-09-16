Are you an indecisive shopper? Don’t fret. The hunt for the perfect countertop material can take upward of a year, reports Dave Lamb, the general manager of sales at Blue Rock Industries in Westbrook. Lamb is patient and easy-going, a useful combination when almost every client’s project is a custom job.

He says that when people envision a new kitchen or bathroom, they want marble countertops. Marble is beautiful, but it’s not great for everyday use. It is very porous—lemon juice will etch the stone, even after a sealing. “So, most people will decide on something that looks like marble, like Quartz, and then they actually have the right stone for what they need,” he explained.

A newer offering for Blue Rock is Laminam, a 100% natural porcelain-based composite. The technology to create large format slabs with this high-end material was invented almost 25 years ago in Italy. Laminam is exclusively made at the company’s headquarters in Modena province, Italy’s “ceramic valley.”

Commonly used for fine dishware or delicate sculptures, porcelain is often associated with fragility. However, it is a very tough material because it is fired at such high temperatures that it vitrifies, tuning as smooth and dense as glass. To create Laminam, porcelain is sintered (another vocabulary word for densifying heat treatment) with three types of feldspars, ceramic pigments and a silicon binder. The result is an ultra-durable, lightweight and versatile material that comes in ever-changing shades and patterns, all inspired by the natural world.

Why it really rocks

Laminam holds up to high temperatures, scratches, stains, oily hands and acidic sauces even more so than granite, Quartz or quartzite. As a non-porous surface, it is completely resistant to moisture and its colors will not fade under bright sunlight. It works well in showers, as it blocks the formation of bacteria, mold and fungi.

All-purpose, from backsplashes to floors

Three different thicknesses are manufactured for distinct purposes. 5 millimeters is ideal for low traffic flooring and interior wall cladding. 12 or 20-millimeters is for countertops, heavy traffic flooring and outdoor furniture like bench tops. Available finishes depend on the thickness.

Laminam is remarkably lightweight. The 5-millimeter sheet about 8 pounds per square foot. Its structure supports complicated designs with multiple cuts and unique angles, another reason why it is popular for commercial, industrial and exterior use.

Good for the planet and people

Laminam the manufacturer is mindful of its environmental impact. It’s a member of the Green Building Council Italy, and is ISO 14001 certified, which guarantees it monitors and improves on its environmental impact.

The material is also less impactful on workers. When cut and shaped, all natural stones, stone composites and ceramics unleash crystalline silica dust. Laminam produces a lower amount of silica dust than another popular composite, Quartz, as well as most granites.

When that rock dust is inhaled over a long period of time, it can cause silicosis, a rare but serious long-term lung disease. Silicosis is entirely preventable. At Blue Rock Industries, they have systems to capture silica dust at the source with water-based cutting tools, and to remove it from the air, protecting workers no matter what material they are working with.

See for yourself

New countertops, backsplashes or wall cladding could make a big change in your home this fall. Even if you’re just starting to brainstorm, take a trip to Blue Rock Industries in Westbrook to handle Laminam samples, see tiling and flooring options in the showroom, and browse remnant stone on the working lot. Ask a lot of questions, they’ll be happy to answer.

