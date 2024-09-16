One day after Red Sox Manager Alex Cora seemed to admit his team tried to intentionally hit Yankees star Aaron Judge with a pitch after Rafael Devers was plunked early in Saturday’s game, Major League Baseball is investigating the batter.

The league is looking into if the Red Sox violated any rules when right-hander Brayan Bello threw a pitch behind Judge in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 7-1 win. It’s possible Cora and Bello could face league discipline in the form of warnings, fines or suspensions.

“It is being reviewed, which is a standard part of our process,” a league source said.

Asked Sunday morning if he expected tensions to spill into the series finale, Cora said he considered the matter closed while alluding to Bello’s attempt to hit Judge. With Judge leading off in the sixth, Bello threw a 97.4 mph behind him, missing the massive outfielder. It appears that was intentional because the Red Sox were operating under the belief Gerrit Cole hit Devers with a pitch in the first inning.

“(The matter) was closed yesterday, like around the sixth inning,” Cora said Sunday morning. “We had our chance. It didn’t happen. We have to move on.”

Informed of Cora’s comments after Sunday’s Yankees win, New York Manager Aaron Boone seemed to take exception while noting he expected the league to look into it.

“Yeah, that’s not allowed,” Boone told reporters. “That’s for somebody else to deal with. So we’re finished playing with them for now. So we’re on to Seattle now. But you can’t do that.”

After Saturday’s game, Cora made it clear the Red Sox were upset about Devers being hit by Cole in the first inning, noting his team “took exception” to it. The manager said that in the mind of the Red Sox, any doubt was erased when Cole – who Devers has hit hard throughout his career – made the curious decision to intentionally walk the Devers with the bases empty and no outs in the fourth inning.

“I wasn’t surprised at all because I felt like in the first at-bat, he hit him on purpose,” Cora said late Saturday. “He doesn’t want to face him. That’s the bottom line. He told us with the intentional walk that the first at-bat, he hit him.

“We took exception to that because it was loud and clear he didn’t want to face him. After the intentional walk, we were like, ‘That’s what happened.’”

Boone responded by saying Cole “definitely didn’t throw at” Devers. But an angry Cora was adamant in the visitors clubhouse after the game.

“It was intentional,” Cora said. “I’m not going to back off. That was intentional.”

There was no carry-over effect Sunday as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 5-2, and took three of four games between the rivals at Yankee Stadium. Cora had conversation with both Boone and Judge between the Saturday and Sunday games. The teams won’t meet again this season unless the Red Sox make a miraculous run to the postseason and are matched up against New York. But potential discipline is something to watch as Boston finishes out the final 12 games of its season.

“I have a lot of respect for Alex and think he’s great at what he does,” Boone said. “I think it’s also a manager that’s using that moment a little bit to rally his troops a little bit as they’re fighting for their playoff lives.

“They’re playing for a lot over there, and I think this is an opportunity to galvanize them a little bit. I think (there is) probably a little gamesmanship to it. So that’s part of it.”

