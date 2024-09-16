Kian Long scored with 19:38 to play in regulation and Falmouth held on for a 2-1 boys’ soccer victory over Deering at Memorial Field in Portland.

Augusto Daniel opened the scoring for Deering (1-2-1) before Sam Yoon countered with a successful penalty kick for Falmouth (3-1).

CHEVERUS 5, SANFORD 1: Henry Huntley had three goals as the Stags (1-3) as built a 2-1 halftime advantage and beat the Spartans (0-3-1) in Portland.

Cris Bitagiliayi and Ange-Michel Liwanga each added a goal for Cheverus.

Antowayne Chisholm scored for Sanford.

PORTLAND 7, BONNY EAGLE 1: Isaac Rodrigues-Nkanza scored three goals and the Bulldogs (4-0) rolled past the Scots (0-4) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Advertisement

Osvaldo Silva had a goal and an assist while Paolo Joao, Eliezier Mambueni and Alianca Luzolotemo each chipped in with a goal. Baptista Muanda added four assists .

Gavin Saucier scored for Bonny Eagle.

FIELD HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1: Keira Kelly scored 3:36 into the third quarter to break a 1-1 tie and lead the Navigators (3-1) past the Red Riots (1-2) at South Portland.

Ani Bush had a second-quarter goal for Falmouth, while Allie Sweetser scored midway through the fourth.

Jane Phillips scored for South Portland/Westbrook early in the first quarter.

Advertisement

CHEVERUS 4, GORHAM 1: Lucy Johnson had three unassisted goals as the Stags (3-0) beat the visiting Rams (1-2) in Portland.

Zoey Radford added a fourth-quarter goal for Cheverus with Sophia St. John assisting, while Ellie Skolnekovich made one save in goal.

Abby Chamberlain scored and goalie Madison Tibbals stopped six shots for the Rams.

LISBON 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Mackenzie Theriault scored two goals off corners to lead the Greyhounds (2-1) past the Hawks (0-2) in Lisbon.

Aubriana Bright and freshman Brynn Chase also scored for Lisbon, and Riley Hoyle had two assists.

Sacopee Valley goalie Lily Kick made four saves.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GREELY 7, WAYNFLETE 0: Sami Santerre had a pair of goals to lead the Rangers (2-0-2) past the Flyers (1-1-1) at Cumberland.

Abby Lennox, Alison Goldburg, Jackie Franklin, Lili Pierce and Molly Partridge added goals for Greely.

SANFORD 7, BONNY EAGLE 0: Aubrey Payeur powered the Spartans (3-0) with three goals and two assists in a win over the Scots (0-3) at Sanford.

Hailey Payeur added two goals and an assist, Zoey McCann had a goal and an assist and Elle Tederous also scored.

Abigail Mercier turned aside 22 shots for Bonny Eagle.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, CHEVERUS 0: Ella Cameron had 10 kills to lead the Clippers (4-1) over the Stags (1-3) at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth won by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-17. Ella Burrows had three aces for Yarmouth and Alyssa Rousseau chipped in with 24 digs.

Copy the Story Link