LOS ANGELES — Receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss several games for the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his ankle in their loss at Arizona last weekend.

Rams Coach Sean McVay revealed the extent of Kupp’s latest injury Monday. McVay also said center Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson are expected to be out for several weeks with shoulder injuries, adding to the Rams’ extensive injury problems just two weeks into the regular season.

Kupp left Sunday’s 41-10 loss in the second quarter after rolling his ankle at the end of a long catch and run. The Super Bowl 56 MVP dealt with significant injuries during the previous two seasons.

The Rams already are without record-setting receiver Puka Nacua, who aggravated his knee injury in their season opener.

All five members of the Rams’ starting offensive line in Week 1 have already been injured this season after this setback for Jackson, who kept playing through his shoulder injury in Arizona. Right tackle Rob Havenstein missed the season-opening loss at Detroit in which left guard Steve Avila, right guard Kevin Dotson and left tackle Joseph Noteboom all got hurt.

PANTHERS: First-year coach Dave Canalesk, after an 0-2 start that saw his team outscored a league-worst 73-13, decided to bench starting quarterback Bryce Young for Week 3 with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton starting Sunday at Las Vegas.

Advertisement

CHARGERS: Quarterback Justin Herbert’s right leg will continue to be evaluated this week after it got rolled up on in Los Angeles’ 26-3 victory over Carolina.

DOLPHINS: Miami signed quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Ravens’ practice squad as Tua Tagovailoa deals with a concussion.

GIANTS: Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that New York (0-2) will bring in a few veteran kickers for tryouts this week, along with practice squad member Jude McAtamney, with Graham Gano sidelined with a hamstring injury.

CHIEFS: Running back Isiah Pacheco is likely headed to injured reserve after hurting his right ankle in the final minutes of Sunday’s win over Cincinnati..

BROWNS: Wide receiver David Bell will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his hip in Sunday’s win at Jacksonville.

JETS: New York edge rusher Jermaine Johnson tore his right Achilles tendon and will miss the season.

Copy the Story Link