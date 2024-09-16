HOCKEY

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins signed a two-year contract extension Monday that runs through the 2026-27 season.

The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.7 million, would keep Crosby, 37, in Pittsburgh until nearly his 40th birthday.

The deal came on the eve of Crosby’s 20th training camp with the Penguins, who took him with the first pick in the 2005 draft. Crosby had been eligible to sign an extension on July 1. While talks dragged on longer than expected, Crosby said last week he was “pretty optimistic” about something getting done before the season began.

Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time league MVP, didn’t ask for a raise even though he remains one of the most productive players in the NHL. Crosby led the Penguins in goals (42), assists (52) and points (94) last season, well clear of the rest of an underachieving club that missed the playoffs for a second straight year.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Alex Orji will start at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan against 11th-ranked Southern Cal.

Orji backed up Davis Warren for the Wolverines (2-1) in their first three games after losing the preseason competition.

• Quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered “questionable” for top-ranked Texas’ game this week against Louisiana-Monroe after leaving a 56-7 win over Texas-San Antonio in the second quarter with an abdominal strain, Coach Steve Sarkisian said.

SAILING

AMERICA’S CUP: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli of Italy and INEOS Britannia of Britain are on the verge of advancing after extending their leads in the semifinals.

Both picked up another pair of victories to take 4-0 leads in their first-to-five playoff series against their opponents — Luna Rossa is ahead of NYYC American Magic while INEOS Britannia is leading Alinghi Red Bull Racing of Switzerland.

OLYMPICS

IOC: Two former Olympic champions – runner Sebastian Coe and swimmer Kirsty Coventry – are in the race to be the next International Olympic Committee president. So is a prince from Jordan and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the son of a former president, and the global leaders of cycling, gymnastics and skiing.

The seven candidates are set to run for election in March to succeed the outgoing president, Thomas Bach.

TENNIS

SINNER MAKES CHANGES: U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner introduced a new fitness coach and physiotherapist to his team after firing his previous staff members because of a doping case.

Sinner had two positive steroid tests in March but was not suspended after it was learned the banned substance Clostebol entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his former physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi. Sinner said his former fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, bought a spray containing the steroid and gave it to Naldi for a cut on Naldi’s finger. Naldi then treated Sinner while not wearing gloves.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: The biggest challenge to Manchester City’s dominance started at a hearing into a slew of alleged financial breaches.

On the line is City’s reputation and punishment that could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.

BASEBALL

METS: Shortstop Francisco Lindor said an MRI of his ailing back did not detect any structural damage and he hopes to return this week.

“I’m great, I’m great,” he said. “I still have a little bit of pain but we got good news. Everything seems like it’s good. It could be 3 to 5 days or it could be 2 to 3.”

– News service report

