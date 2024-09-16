In this photo that ran in the Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 1946, Larry Blanchard, right, and his brother, Kenny, are seen with candy apples at the Cumberland Fair. This year’s fair runs from Sept. 22-28 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds. The first fair, then called the Cumberland Town Fair, took place in October of 1869 on the grounds that are now Greely High School. Admission cost a dime; these days adults pay $15. Fun fact: According to a history posted on the fair’s website, the very first Pig Scramble in Maine was held at the fair in 1893 – this year’s Pig Scramble is on Sept. 28. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
