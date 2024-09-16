Jack Brewer, Orono: Threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns, three of those to Will Francis, in the Red Riots’ 46-6 victory over MDI.

Drake Brunelle, Messalonskee: Finished with 153 receiving yards and a touchdown on offense and 12 tackles on defense in a 35-34 overtime win over Hermon.

Kobi Conant, Gray-New Gloucester: Accounted for seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) while completing 11 of 16 passes for 193 yards and running five times for 73 yards against Sacopee Valley.

Adam Gammon, Mountain Valley: Scored four rushing touchdowns on six carries and ran for 111 yards as the Falcons flew past Maranacook 42-6.

Mason Henderson, Leavitt: Ran for 105 yards and one score on six carries and hauled in two passes for 63 yards receiving against Brunswick. Only scored once, but his big plays set up other Hornets TDs.

Parker Morin, Cony: Threw for three touchdowns and 234 yards on 12 of 24 passing in win over Lawrence. He also ran for a score. One of his TD passes was a 31-yarder as time expired in the first half.

Eli Potter, Wells: His three first-half touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving – helped the Warriors seize control in their 28-6 road win over Freeport.

Hunter Reynolds, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill: Played a key part in another stout performance by the Ramblers defense, making 11 tackles, including five for a loss, against Lisbon.

Jamier Rose, Noble: Ran for four scores and threw for another while racking up nearly 300 yards total offense in the Knights’ 43-8 victory over Edward Little.

Daniel Ruiz, Fryeburg: Scored two of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a game-clinching 43-yard interception return for a score that clinched the Raiders’ 33-20 win over York.

