In unusual outside locations like Range State Park and Mackworth Island, Vigorous Tenderness has performed chamber music four times a year since 2020. The experiential, outdoor chamber music performances are timed to mark the start of each season and to highlight marginalized composers.

On Sunday, the first day of fall, Vigorous Tenderness will play at Bug Light Park in South Portland from 2 to 3:30 p.m. As typical for their concerts, visitors roam around the park to catch various musicians playing various pieces. But this particular performance has a unique and very special element: Diné composer Raven Chacon’s “Chorale for 8 Ships,” which will include coordinated fog horns blasted by lobster boats, tug boats, ferry boats, water taxies and hobby boaters.

The blasts are meant to draw the attention of listeners to Portland’s working waterfront by connecting new and traditional nautical sounds, while keeping in mind the changing season and oceanscape. Chacon was the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize in music, and Maine is one of only a small handful of places where his chorale will be performed.

Vigorous Tenderness artistic director (and violinist) Kal Sugatski said that five boats are confirmed so far.

The group accepts donations on a sliding scale, with a suggested amount of $30, via cash or Venmo. For updates, follow Vigorous Tenderness on Instagram.

Conway, New Hampshire, based singer-songwriter and pianist Heather Pierson releases her 16th album, “Back To The Light,” on Sept. 27, and will mark the occasion with a show at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.

“Back To The Light” offers eight tracks that are by turns soulful, breezy, hopeful, playful and astute.

Along with her vocals, piano, Wurlitzer, B3 organ and tenor banjo, the album features Shawn Nadeau (bass, harmony vocals), Craig Bryan (drums, percussion, harmony vocals) and Leah Boyd (harmony vocals on the title track and “Joy Came Back”).

The opening track, “Dusty House Blues,” was inspired by an actual dusty ceiling Pierson saw when she was staying in a house in the French Quarter of New Orleans a few years ago. A zephyr rolls over the piano keys to start the song, then Nadeau’s bass strolls in with Bryan’s snare drum.

During the weird-for-all-of-us summer of 2020, Pierson was thankful for her home in the White Mountains. “The song came out of both the yearning and the gratitude I felt during that time,” Pierson wrote in a song note about “Up Here in the Mountains.” The song is pure and tender, but Pierson’s voice has a tinge of sadness.

At this point, a few songs in, the listener is settled in to thinking the album will continue on this track. “Feel Something” and “Nails Trimmed and Clean” prove the point as Pierson and her band lay down the jazzy, soulful vibes.

That’s when she gets a little cheeky, and you can almost see the glint in her eye as she sings “Perspective.”

Some days all you can see

Is the distance between what is and what could be

Give us keys to the castle and it’s nothing but hassle

And either way you’ll leave in a hearse

Life sucks but it could always be worse

It takes a surprisingly few listens before you’ll find yourself singing along.

As the whimsy of “Perspective” fades, Pierson changes things up again with the title track. A meandering moodiness permeates the tune that Pierson said she wrote in a single afternoon. “I wrote the whole thing in less than an hour as an answer to every feeling I’ve ever felt when listening to The Wood Brothers,” Pierson said.

Pierson puts “Back To The Light” to bed with the banjo tune “Gutter.” With her vocals at their most crystalline, she paints an intimate portrait.

“Now I’m chokin’ on beads, and bitten by the fleas, what’s a drunken heart do do?” asks Pierson with an air of acceptance. Thankfully, resolution is achieved before the song’s 2 minutes and 13 seconds have expired. “And now I’m free at last, from the ghosts of your past, I’m no longer in a gutter with you,” she sings with an audible wink.

Pierson wrote “Gutter” in a New Orleans hotel bathroom, tenor banjo in hand. She has spent quite a bit of time in New Orleans over the years, and the city sparked the song. “It was inspired by the never-ending procession of gutter punks tying one on and then sleeping it off on every sidewalk in the city,” she said.

When “Back To The Light” ends, there’s just one logical thing to do. Hit play again.

You can hear many of the album’s songs, along with others from her catalog, live in Brownfield later this month.

Tickets to the Sept. 27 show are $25. Get them at stonemountainartscenter.com.

