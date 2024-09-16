A motorcyclist from Windham was killed Saturday night after he crashed along Route 7 in Dexter, police said.
The Dexter Police Department received a report of a crash roughly a mile away from the Dover-Foxcroft town line around 10:30 p.m., Chief Kevin Wintle said in a statement Monday night. The responding officer found the motorcycle over an embankment.
Officials have not released the man’s name, and Wintle said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.
Emergency response crews, including members of the Dexter Fire Department, attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Wintle said. He added that the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department and Maine Warden Service assisted on the scene.
