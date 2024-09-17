Cape Elizabeth and South Portland’s fall teams had an interesting and largely successful first full week of action last week.

Here’s an overview:

Football

South Portland’s football team, which opened with a 35-15 win at Sanford, improved to 2-0 by virtue of a 42-26 home victory over Bangor last Friday.

Connor Gerard’s 14-yard touchdown run opened the scoring and after the Rams drew even, Alex Horton returned the ensuing kickoff 88-yards for a TD to put the Red Riots in front to stay. Easton Healy and Darius Johnson then connected for a 48-yard scoring pass for a 21-7 lead after one period. In the second quarter, Healy found Horton for a 71-yard score and a 28-7 halftime advantage. After a Bangor touchdown early in the third period, Healy hit Addison Blais from 15-yards out and South Portland took a 35-14 advantage to the fourth quarter. Bangor made things interesting with a pair of scores, but the Red Riots iced it with a 32-yard Gerard run.

South Portland goes to 0-2 Oxford Hills Friday. The teams didn’t play a year ago.

Cape Elizabeth, meanwhile, evened its record at 1-1 by doubling up visiting Poland, 14-7. The Capers, who had lost, 40-0, at reigning Class D champion Wells in their opener, trailed 7-0 at halftime, then drew even on quarterback Brady Inman’s 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. A 16-yard TD scamper from Danny Gray in the fourth period produced the winning margin. Gray finished with 110 yards.

Cape Elizabeth travels to 2-0 Fryeburg Academy Friday. Last season, the Capers lost at the Raiders, 48-8.

Boys’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ soccer team fell 1-0 at rival Greely last week, then improved to 3-1 with a 3-0 home win over Freeport Tuesday. Tully Haydar had two goals and Henry Moore also found the net. The Capers played at four-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth Thursday, welcome Poland Saturday and visit Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

South Portland suffered a 1-0 overtime home loss to Portland last Wednesday, then improved to 1-2 Saturday with a 4-0 home blanking of Noble. Against the Bulldogs, goalkeeper Michael Zaccaria made seven saves, but the Red Riots couldn’t find the net.

“I thought we played really well,” longtime South Portland coach Bryan Hoy said. “We generated chances, they generated chances, it was a really great game. Somebody had to score at some point. They just made a nice play. We were tired. Late in the game, they have a pass like that, it’s a tough situation.”

In the victory, Ben Morin had two goals and Enoque De Dieu and Christiano Jundo also found the net. The Red Riots were at Biddeford Wednesday, host Bonny Eagle Friday and welcome Falmouth Wednesday of next week.

“We’re one of the better teams and we know that,” Hoy said. “I do think we’re quite a bit ahead of schedule and we’re in a good spot. We have a lot of games left to play.”

Girls’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ team took a 3-0-1 record into Thursday’s home showdown versus two-time Class B state champion Yarmouth (see our website for game story). Last week, the Capers settled for a 2-2 home draw with rival Greely, then Tuesday, edged host Freeport, 2-1. Against the Rangers, Noelle Mallory and CC Duryee scored for an early 2-0 lead, but Cape Elizabeth couldn’t hold on, despite a dozen saves from goalkeeper Kelsey Law, including one on a penalty kick. In the win over the Falcons, Mallory scored both goals, including one on a penalty kick. Law stopped nine shots.

The Capers visit Poland Saturday and host Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

South Portland beat Portland in its opener, 3-2, then lost at home to Scarborough (2-1) and Gorham (2-1) to fall to 1-2. Against the Rams, Emma Travis scored on a long free kick and goalkeeper Amelia Burton-Fowler made 10 saves. The Red Riots were at Windham Thursday and visit Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

The South Portland/Westbrook co-op field hockey team got its first victory last week, 2-0 over Portland/Deering, then fell to 1-2 with a 3-1 home loss to Falmouth Monday. Lily Dorrington and Mia Janopolis scored the goals in the win. Against the Navigators, Jane Phillips scored the goal. South Portland/Westbrook welcomes Marshwood Friday, then goes to Thornton Academy Monday.

Cape Elizabeth fell to 0-3 with a 2-0 home loss to Gray-New Gloucester/North Yarmouth Academy last week. The Capers were at York Thursday and visit Lake Region Monday of next week.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball squad improved to 3-0 with a 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14) home win over Messalonskee Tuesday. The Capers welcomed York Thursday, visit five-time reigning Class B champion Yarmouth Saturday, then host Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

South Portland won its first two matches, then lost in four-sets at Scarborough and fell at home to reigning Class A Gorham in straight sets (10-25, 13-25, 20-25) Tuesday to drop to 2-2 on the season. The Red Riots hosted Thornton Academy Thursday and play at Windham Monday.

Cross country

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ cross country team came in sixth at last week’s Southern Maine Classic in Gorham. The Capers were led by Hannah Frothingham (29th, 21 minutes, 23.17 seconds). South Portland finished 15th and was paced by Julia Tompkins (17th, 20:20.01).

In the boys’ race, won by Scarborough, South Portland came in eighth. Fischer Petrlik was the fastest Red Riots runner, placing 15th (17:12.63). Cape Elizabeth was 14th as a team and featured Liam Nudd (16th, 17:16.55).

Golf

Cape Elizabeth’s golf team edged York (169-170) in recent action, as Josie Sparks shot a team-low nine-hole round of 38. The Capers were also third in a narrow three-way match with Lake Region and Yarmouth. Sparks had a team-best round of 42. Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth lost to St. Dom’s, 186-191. Sparks led the way with a round of 44.

South Portland fell to 1-4 after losses to Cheverus (13-0) and Falmouth (13-0) Evan Campbell shot a 37 against the Stags and finished with a round of 45 against the Navigators.

