The city of Saco recently announced the appointment of David Hamel to fire chief. He will replace current Chief John Duross following his retirement.

Hamel joined the Saco Fire Department in 2003, and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming an integral part of the department. He has served as a firefighter/EMS provider, and most recently served as deputy fire chief of EMS.

As deputy fire chief, Hamel played a pivotal role in enhancing the department’s emergency services and overall operations, City Administrator John Bohenko said.

“His commitment to personal growth and excellence is evident not only in his personal achievements but also in his efforts to elevate his colleagues and the department,” Bohenko said. “We are confident that Chief Hamel will continue to uphold the high standards of service and leadership that our community has come to expect.”

After an internal posting and interview process, Hamel emerged as the ideal candidate for fire chief. His appointment received unanimous support, and Bohenko recommended him for Saco’s next fire chief.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the Saco City Council confirmed Hamel’s appointment.

Prior to joining the Saco Fire Department in 2003, Hamel worked in fire fighting and EMS in Vermont for 10 years before relocating to Maine to receive an associate’s degree in Allied Health and Paramedicine from Southern Maine Community College.

“I have always viewed Fire and EMS as a means to serve the community and help people in their time of need,” Hamel said in an interview.

In 2017, Hamel received a second degree in Fire Administration and Arson Investigation from Columbia Southern University.

In addition to serving the Saco community, Hamel has also been a firefighter for the Kennebunk Fire and Rescue Department since 2005, and has served as a fire instructor for the Maine Fire Service Institute since 2012.

Hamel told the Courier that he enjoys working in Saco because of the strong sense of community and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

“The support from the residents and the camaraderie among the emergency services personnel in Saco make it a great place to work,” Hamel said.

As Saco fire chief, Hamel looks forward to leading a dedicated team of fire and EMS personnel, enhancing the city’s emergency response capabilities, improving community outreach and further strengthening relationships with community organizations.

Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail told the Courier that the City of Saco will be sad to see Chief Duross retire, but she welcomes Chief Hamel to the position.

“We are incredibly grateful for Chief Duross’s years of dedication and service to the city of Saco,” MacPhail said.

Hamel will officially begin his new position on Nov. 1.

