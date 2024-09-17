MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are placing Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after the quarterback was diagnosed with his third concussion in two years, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Tagovailoa will be sidelined for at least four games with the designation.

He was hurt in the third quarter of a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills on a play where he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

Players from both teams immediately motioned that Tagovailoa was hurt, and as he lay on the turf the quarterback exhibited some signs typically associated with a traumatic brain injury. He remained down on the field for a couple of minutes, got to his feet and walked to the sideline.

Tagovailoa this week began the process of consulting neurologists about his health. He was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and one while in college at Alabama.

CHIEFS: Kansas City is signing Kareem Hunt to its practice squad, reuniting with a running back who first achieved stardom with them before video of him assaulting a woman led to his release, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

The Chiefs brought Hunt in for a workout after Isiah Pacheco, their top running back, sustained a right ankle injury in Sunday’s win over Cincinnati that could keep him out the majority of the season. They also have Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football illness list for at least two more games, leaving them short-handed at the position heading to Atlanta this weekend.

Undrafted rookie Carson Steele and journeyman Samaje Perine are expected to get the majority of snaps, though the Chiefs also have Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey that they could promote from the practice squad to provide some depth.

STEELERS: Justin Fields will likely make his third straight start at quarterback when the Pittsburgh plays host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Fields will practice with the starters during the early portion of the week while Russell Wilson continues to rehab from a calf injury he aggravated a few days ahead of the season opener earlier this month.

Copy the Story Link