SKOWHEGAN — If there’s a word that may encapsulate the Skowhegan field hockey team this fall, it’s progress.

The River Hawks continued their progress on Tuesday by beating Mt. Ararat 4-0 in a Class A North game.

Sydalia Savage led Skowhegan with two goals, both on penalty strokes, while fellow senior Sophie Noyes and sophomore Faith Pease each added a goal and junior Grace Mayo had two assists.

“We worked together really well today,” said Savage, one of Skowhegan’s three captains. “We came out ready to play. We usually haven’t come out playing great in the first half, but today we came out super hard, so I’m very happy about that.”

Since a 3-2 loss to Brewer in the season opener on Sept. 5, the River Hawks are 3-0, outscoring opponents by a 13-0 margin.

Skowhegan (3-1), the defending A North champion, has virtually an entire new lineup this season, with only three returning starters. The varsity roster of 23 players includes four freshmen, 12 sophomores and five seniors.

Advertisement

With such a young roster, longtime Skowhegan Coach Paula Doughty has had to adjust what she would normally be teaching at this point in the season.

“Usually, I don’t have to teach basics all summer long,” Doughty said. “This summer, it was just basics. (Assistant coach Tammie Veinotte) works with the defense and we put it all together. We were laughing the other day; usually we’re working on strategy right now. Our strategy right now is to try to get through a game.

“This team is probably, I would say, the hardest working team I’ve ever had,” Doughty continued. “They know they have to work hard, they know they have to learn their positions. They knew today it was going to be a challenge, because Ararat is so well coached. Krista Chase is a fabulous coach… but it was a great game.”

After their loss to the Witches, the River Hawks made some position changes with their veteran players.

“We made a change in our forward line, and Ellie Quinn, our center forward, has really made a difference up there,” Savage said. “She’s made us a lot more aggressive.”

Skowhegan scored in each of the first two quarters against Mt. Ararat (3-1). Noyes found space in front of the cage and made the most of a nifty pass from Mayo for a 1-0 lead. The River Hawks made it 2-0 when Pease tipped a hard shot from Mayo into the cage.

Advertisement

Skowhegan put heavy offensive pressure on the Eagles in the fourth quarter, with six shots on net, along with four penalty corners. Savage was awarded two penalty strokes in less than three minutes and connected on both.

“Sydalia Savage is in a league of her own,” Doughty said. “She’s quick, she has great stick work. We know she’s carrying nine freshmen and sophomores (on the field).”

The Eagles were outmanned but battled throughout, nearly producing goals in the second and third quarters.

“We did a lot of nice things, but have a lot things to work on,” said Mt. Ararat’s Chase. “We’re a young team. The beauty of that is, they don’t have the same experience of playing Skowhegan, which is almost an advantage when you have a young team. But the drawback is just playing a fast-paced team.”

Copy the Story Link