Why does the Public Utilities Commission think that repeating the same mistake that created the worst performing electrical distribution organization in the country, Central Maine Power, is a good idea? Why do they think it is a good idea to keep finances hidden by an organization that has time and time again come back to the PUC for a rate increase because of yet another costly management mistake? Why should this company be believed after all the misleading half-truths (to be charitable) in a multimillion-dollar propaganda campaign to defeat a vote that would lose them this cash cow?

Laurent Hourcle
Saco

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles