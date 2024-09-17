Why does the Public Utilities Commission think that repeating the same mistake that created the worst performing electrical distribution organization in the country, Central Maine Power, is a good idea? Why do they think it is a good idea to keep finances hidden by an organization that has time and time again come back to the PUC for a rate increase because of yet another costly management mistake? Why should this company be believed after all the misleading half-truths (to be charitable) in a multimillion-dollar propaganda campaign to defeat a vote that would lose them this cash cow?
