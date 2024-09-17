Maine’s highest court has ruled that an elected probate judge in Ellsworth will be suspended for one four months for failing to file three years’ worth of taxes and pay tens of thousands of dollars in child support.

In a decision handed down Tuesday by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, justices said that the behavior of William Blaisdell warranted public censure and imposed a one-year suspension from judicial office, with all but four months suspended.

“We view Judge Blaisdell’s misconduct as egregious and deserving of significant sanction. Disobedience of a court order by anyone is serious, but contempt of a court order by a sitting judge cannot be tolerated. We cannot expect the public to have respect and confidence in our courts when a judge himself flouts court orders,” justices said in their ruling.

Blaisdell, 54, was found in contempt of court in Waldo County in March because he was behind on more than $33,000 in child support payments to his ex-wife. He had to pay her $50,000, including attorney fees and interest, to avoid a 90-day jail sentence, according to court records. He also has not filed at least three years of tax returns from 2020 to 2022, records state.

The judicial committee began its investigation into Blaisdell after a district judge in Belfast reported him to the committee and the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar. Blaisdell also runs his own law firm in Ellsworth.

Blaisdell, who has said he has no plans to resign, told the court he would like to keep his judgeship. He said he’s been in office for a little more than nine years, holding court for at least one day a week and earning $30,000 yearly. His term ends in 2026.

Blaisdell appeared before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Portland in July as the court’s Committee on Judicial Conduct recommended he be removed from office in light of these failures. Because he’s an elected official, only legislative authorities can remove him, not the court.

The justice said in their opinion that they understand suspending the only probate judge in Hancock County imposes a hardship for the county and other probate courts.

“A partially suspended suspension would ameliorate that harm and provide a means of monitoring Judge Blaisdell’s conduct. For those reasons, we suspend all but four months of the one-year suspension, provided that Judge Blaisdell complies with the conditions imposed in his bar disciplinary matter,” they wrote.

To “emphasize the gravity of the misconduct,” the court ordered Blaisdell to forfeit $10,000 from his salary, an amount equivalent to months of his judicial pay.

This story will be updated.

