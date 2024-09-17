Mainers can expect a vivid scene in the Tuesday night sky when a supermoon coincides with a partial lunar eclipse.
NASA predicts that the full moon will be partially covered by Earth’s shadow for several hours Tuesday night.
The partial lunar eclipse will begin around 8:41 p.m., but changes in the moon’s brightness will be difficult to notice until around 10:13 p.m., when it is expected to enter the Earth’s full shadow.
NASA officials said the eclipse will peak at 10:44 p.m., “with only the top 8% of the moon in full shadow.” The moon will remain in Earth’s full shadow until 11:16 p.m. and in its partial shadow until about 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, NASA said.
Tuesday’s full moon is also a supermoon, meaning it is especially close to Earth and will appear brighter and larger than usual.
Partial cloud cover is forecast for the Portland area, but the moon may still be mostly visible.
