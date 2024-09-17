Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

This is a free concert and seating will be on a first come first served basis. Doors open at 3:30. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The concert is sponsored by the Immigrant Justice Group of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.

Pihcintu welcomes immigrant children from all over the globe. Recognizing the arrival of so many asylum seeking families to the Bath/Brunswick region, the church is thrilled to be able to bring this multinational chorus to Brunswick.

Since its inception in 2006 the chorus has performed for over 300,000 live and hundreds of millions via broadcast and internet media. Over the course of time over 300 girls representing 40 countries have passed through the chorus with 100% high school graduation and 85% post-secondary education.

Pihcintu was founded by Con Fullam, a five-time Emmy Nominated television producer and a multi-award winning songwriter, producer and performer.

For more information about the concert, please contact Faith Barnes at faithb.56@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link