SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathleen Mary Farr, 80, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2024. Born on June 19, 1944, she was the beloved daughter of the late Beacher H. Cyr, with whom she shared a close and cherished bond, forever being “Daddy’s Girl.”

﻿Kathy was a graceful and classy woman who took great pride in her appearance. Her career as an Administrative Assistant with the Portland School Department spanned 16 years, where she was known for her professionalism and warm demeanor.

﻿On August 17, 1982, Kathleen married the love of her life, Ernie Farr. Over 45 beautiful years together, Ernie fondly referred to her as a “gift from God” and “one in a million.” Their love was the foundation of their home, where Kathy was the “Sunshine of Home.” Together, they enjoyed exploring New England, with a particular fondness for Vermont. They also shared a deep admiration for Elvis Presley, and a memorable trip to Graceland was one of the highlights of their life together.

﻿Kathleen had a special love for collectibles and Christmas, with Angels holding a particularly special place in her heart. She was fiercely protective of her family and devotedly cared for her baby sister throughout her life. Her warm smile and loving nature will be remembered by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her father, Beacher Cyr; brother, John Cyr, and sister, Terrie Bonelli, Kathleen leaves behind her devoted husband, Ernie Farr; her children, Bill Cote, Jimmy Cote, Vicky Foster, and Cynthia Cote; her sister, Sharon Abel,, sisters-in-law, Nancy Allen and Dawn Haile; several grandchildren; and many extended relatives and dear friends.

﻿In keeping with her wishes, no ceremonies are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker of South Portland.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Kathi’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04098.

https://arlgp.org/make-a-gift/donate/

﻿

Copy the Story Link