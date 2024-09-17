FREEPORT – Shirley Ann (Rondeau) Brittell followed the butterflies to reunite with her beloved late husband, Cal, in their eternal Home. She passed away in Brunswick, Maine on Saturday morning, Sept. 14, 2024, after a brief illness.

Born on April 30, 1933, in Portsmouth, N.H. to Anna and Ludger Rondeau, Shirley attended schools in Portsmouth and Keene State College. She drove to California in 1953 and soon met the love of her life, Clarence (Cal) Brittell of Oxnard, Calif. They married in 1955 and added son, Jim, and daughter, Judy, to their family. Shirley convinced Cal to move back to New England and they settled in Ashby, Mass. in 1964.

Shirley was very active in school and community groups including serving on the local School Committee for many years. She worked as a medical secretary at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg, Mass. Shirley was devoted to her husband Cal. They had a deep and abiding love. Her heart was broken when Cal passed away after a brief illness in 2001. Shirley and Cal were devout Roman Catholics and Oblates at St. Benedict’s Abbey in Harvard, Mass. Their lives were enriched by special friendships in the religious community, Marriage Encounter, and many pilgrimages and trips around the world. After Cal’s death, she moved from Ashby to Clinton, Mass. to be closer to the Abbey. Shirley moved to Freeport, Maine in 2012 and had many special times with her Maine and Vermont families and new Oak Leaf friends.

Shirley is survived by her son James Brittell and wife Karin of Lyndonville, Vt. and daughter Judith (Brittell) Tupper and husband Nathaniel of Yarmouth, Maine. Her proud legacy includes grandchildren and their spouses, Shauna Barrett (Al), Justin Brittell (Brooke), and Ryan Brittell (Julie), and Jordan Tupper (Amanda), Samuel Tupper (Samantha), and Brian Tupper (Liddy). She delighted in the arrival of each great-grandchild, Colby and Ava Barrett, Hunter, Mason, and Finnley Brittell, Miles and Emerson Brittell, Cora and Ruthanne Tupper, Henry Tupper, and Margaret Mae Tupper. Shirley spoke daily with her nearly 102-year-old sister, Helen Barney of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She is also survived by several nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great-grand nephews. There was always a special place in her heart for her nephew, Robert Annan of Merrimack, N.H., who is the son of Cal’s late twin sister, Clarice. Bob lived with the Brittell family in Ashby, Mass. for many years. Bob and his wife, Brenda and their sons, Michael and Bobby were loved by both Cal and Shirley.

In addition to her husband Cal Brittell, and parents, Ludger and Anna Rondeau, she was predeceased by her brother Robert Rondeau, sister Barbara (Rondeau) Nason; and grandnephew, Bobby Annan.

﻿Shirley built an overflowing address book cataloging friends and relatives from all facets of her long life. Known for her thoughtfulness and beautiful handwriting, she remembered details of her friend’s and family’s lives and was always certain to make a phone call or send a card to let them know they were close in thought. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, especially her childhood friend, Sue Dearborn of Boston, Mass.

Mrs. Brittell’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at St. Benedict’s Abbey, St. Charles Hall, 252 Still River Road, Harvard. Shirley’s family will receive relatives and friends at a visitation period at St. Benedict’s Abbey from 9:30 until the time of the Mass. She will be buried beside her husband, Cal at St. Benedict’s Abbey, Harvard, Mass.

The Anderson Funeral Homes, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. http://www.andersonfuneral.copm.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

St. Benedict’s Abbey

252 Still River Road

Harvard, MA 01450

