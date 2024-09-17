The ridiculous assertion by Donald Trump, JD Vance and others that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are stealing and eating pet cats and dogs is a racist, xenophobic, fear-mongering response to dealing with newcomers with dark skin. It follows a pattern that unfortunately is familiar to me.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the first Hmong refugees began arriving in La Crosse, Wisconsin. I was then managing editor of the La Crosse Tribune. We reported on these new Asian residents, who were sponsored by local churches. That reporting included dealing with rumors that Hmong were stealing and eating people’s dogs and cats. We reported that there was no proof of those claims. They were unfounded, baseless assertions. Fortunately, no respected leaders – certainly no one running for president or vice president – repeated these lies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR David B. Offer is the retired executive editor of the Kennebec Journal in Augusta and the Morning Sentinel in Waterville.

The Hmong were refugees from Laos who were recruited to help support American soldiers in Vietnam. Their bravery was highly respected, and their lives were in great danger when the United States left Vietnam. Many sought to come to this country. Some came to La Crosse.

At first, there were just a few. Multigenerational families crowded into apartments that were too small for them. The adults wanted work, but jobs were hard to find, and the lack of English made the task almost impossible. But even those with no resources were clear about one thing: Their children would go to school, learn English and become Americans.

The La Crosse Tribune reported on this influx of newcomers and tried to share their culture, their hopes and their dreams. We also dealt with the allegations about dogs and cats. Despite our reporting, the baseless assertions continued to circulate, and no amount of fact-checking could stop people who felt threatened by these new residents and their culture. The only cure was time.

Hmong kids learned English and taught their parents. With the passage of years, they flourished and became part of the community, opening businesses and doing things refugees have always done to become part of society wherever they lived – be it New York, Chicago, Seattle or even in Augusta, Maine. Today there are about 4,200 Hmong in La Crosse, a city of about 50,000 people. Today Yelp lists the best 10 Hmong restaurants in La Crosse. There are Hmong stores, Hmong teachers, Hmong in public office. There are communitywide celebrations of Hmong culture and history.

I have not been in La Crosse for many years, but I don’t doubt that there is still some bigotry and prejudice there, just as there is everywhere, but there are more stories of success. I have no idea if the Haitians will succeed in Ohio. Baseless charges by Trump and Vance certainly will not make it easier and, unfortunately, truth is not enough to kill ignorance and prejudice. Despite the rumors, people in La Crosse in the 1980s did not need to worry about their dogs and cats; neither do people in Springfield, Ohio. What they should worry about are so-called leaders who repeat and endorse this bigotry. It was wrong 25 years ago. It is wrong today.

Copy the Story Link