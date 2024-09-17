Each election, millions of Americans miss out on the opportunity to cast their votes because they are not registered. Some may have moved; others may not realize they need to update their voter registration, while still others missed the deadline. In polling, thousands of nonvoters consistently cite registration issues as their reason for not participating in elections. A national effort is needed to close this gap. This is where National Voter Registration Day steps in.

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated annually, whether an election year or not, bringing together thousands of nonprofit organizations, companies and volunteers to register voters. Since its inception in 2012, this nonpartisan civic holiday has helped over 5 million Americans register, ensuring they are #VoteReady for elections that shape their futures. Held this year on Sept. 17, the initiative is dedicated to helping every eligible American register to vote before the various state deadlines.

The importance of this holiday extends beyond simple voter registration – it represents the essence of democratic participation. Our representative democracy thrives when everyone’s voice is heard, yet too often, barriers such as outdated registrations or lack of awareness prevent eligible citizens from participating in the electoral process. In the 2020 U.S. presidential election, as many as 1 in 4 Americans reported not being registered to vote or unsure if they were registered, with over 600,000 nonvoters specifically citing a registration problem as their reason for not casting a ballot.

A 2020 study by the Knight Foundation found more than 1 in 4 unregistered voters (27%) reported not being registered because they didn’t know how, kept forgetting, did not have time, were too busy or had recently moved. Among unregistered voters ages 18-24, this percentage was even higher at 42%.

In 2024, voters in almost half the country will face a new landscape of voting laws passed by their states in the wake of the 2020 election. While these changes vary from state to state, ensuring people are ready to vote will help prepare them for what is likely to be a busy election this November. Higher voter enthusiasm may also contribute to long lines at the polls, and working toward fewer delays because of registration issues will go a long way toward helping ease the time crunch faced by local election administrators.

The event also serves as a reminder that voting is about more than just presidential elections. In 2024, elections will be held for 34 U.S. Senate seats, 435 House of Representatives seats and legislative races in 44 states. These down-ballot races significantly affect daily life, from local infrastructure projects to state-level education and health care policies. Reminders such as this are essential, especially for disillusioned or disempowered voters who don’t see a connection between national policy and their daily lives.

The most significant group of Americans that fall into this category are younger voters – those aged 18-24 – who are often also unsure how to register, with many reporting that they simply didn’t know the steps. Over 16 million young Americans have turned 18 since 2020, making 2024 the very first opportunity for millions of Gen Z voters to get ready for a trip to the ballot box in a presidential election year.

National Voter Registration Day provides an opportunity for individuals to check their registration status, register if necessary, and encourage friends, family and co-workers to do the same. Whether attending an event in person or sharing resources online, every action counts. Trusted messengers, such as community leaders, employers, or even friends, play a critical role in spreading the word and motivating others to register.

The official website, NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, offers a wealth of resources, from state-specific voter registration information to toolkits for organizing local events. You can find step-by-step guides on how to register, FAQs and even a voter registration deadline tracker. Even a simple social media post using hashtags like #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #VoteReady can help increase awareness and participation.

National Voter Registration Day is more than a civic holiday; it’s a powerful movement that brings Americans together to strengthen our democracy. By ensuring that every eligible voter is registered, we help build a nation where every voice is heard and every vote counts. As the nation prepares for another critical election cycle, National Voter Registration Day represents an opportunity to remind ourselves – and each other – that a healthy democracy depends on participation. Let’s use this day to get #VoteReady and encourage others to do the same.

