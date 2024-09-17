WISCASSET — When Dick Hill’s and Richard Tappen’s children were growing up, they’d run up and down Popham Beach together while visiting their families’ cottages.

On Tuesday, the two men sat on opposite sides of a sunny Lincoln County Superior courtroom at the start of a bench trial over who should have access to that same neighborhood beach.

The families own cottages in the Popham Beach Estates Subdivision and are suing each other over who is allowed to access the beach in front of their properties, which are separated by two vacant lots.

Related Key questions in Popham Beach lawsuit will head to trial

The Hill family, and those who rent their five cottages in the back of the neighborhood, use a footpath through those areas to get to the beach, which they argue is a public walkway. They said the beachfront has always been considered a common area.

But the Tappens say they are worried that allowing hundreds of renters to cross the property each year will result in further erosion on the beach. And, they argue, they bought the rights to the 3.5 acres of land from a neighbor, and the Hills’ renters have been trespassing.

In April, Superior Court Justice Thomas McKeon ruled that both families brought forth fair questions about land ownership and agreed to go to trial.

Advertisement

DISPUTED LAND

A wooden easel sat in the center of the courtroom Tuesday, displaying various maps of the Phippsburg subdivision that were referred to throughout the first day of arguments.

The parties spent a few hours discussing specifically where the property lines should be drawn and what is considered a beach. Along the sandy shoreline above the intertidal zone – the area between the ocean’s high and low tides – is “dry sand” and grassy sand dunes.

The Tappens called in two expert witnesses: a land surveyor and a real estate attorney.

Real estate attorney Christopher Pazar testified that, in legal terms, a beach is defined as the intertidal zone. And from his interpretation of an 1893 map of the neighborhood, the property lines include the areas above the intertidal zone, which he said would not implicate a “common area” that the Hills argue has existed.

John Schwanda, the land surveyor, recently drew up a new plan of the subdivision, which featured a heavy black line indicating the Tappens property. That land includes a triangle-shaped plot directly next to the Hill family’s cottage and 3 acres of beach and dunes from their cottage to the Hills’ cottage.

Advertisement

The Tappens say they bought it for $15,000 from a now-deceased neighbor in 2021. Because a release deed declares the Tappens the rightful owners, they can exclude anyone from using it, their attorney Glenn Israel said in his opening statements.

The families agreed that the neighborhood has an “unwritten rule” to not use the beach in front of each others cottages. The Hill family directs their renters to sit by the empty lots, Clark Hill testified, but the Tappens said renters have been violating that rule.

SETTING PRECEDENT

The Hill family is focusing on the subdivision’s rich history, arguing that the beach area has always been free for everyone to use. Clark Hill’s grandparents built their family cottage in 1949 and they’ve used the beach for as long as they can remember, so it’s implied that the beach is a common area, their attorney Benjamin Ford said in opening statements.

In an interview Tuesday, Clark and Dick Hill pointed to a book called “One Man’s World, Popham Beach, Maine,” which showcases photos dating back to the 1800s of people walking and even using a horse and buggy to cross the beach.

“Which direction is this going to move: where a beach is for people to come and enjoy, or a beach is something that can be bought and people can decide who is not allowed?” Clark Hill said.

Related Judge struggles to untangle Popham Beach land dispute

Dick Hill said the Tappens’ arguments are “insidious” and difficult for the public to understand. The Hills worry that if McKeon rules in their neighbors’ favor, it would put the whole neighborhood’s access to the beach in jeopardy and have bigger implications about beach access in Maine, Clark Hill said.

“If Tappen wins, you’re about to set precedents that people can own, harass, kick people off (of beaches) … that can continue,” Clark Hill said. “If we win, it continues as it has been. We’re not going to kick people off; we’re not going to be harassing people.”

Richard Tappen and his attorney declined to speak about the case after the hearing Tuesday. Attorneys estimate the trial will last three days.

Copy the Story Link