During the August 2024 Wiscasset Art Walk, Village Handcraft owner Eric McIntyre was sewing tote bags while engaging with visitors. McIntyre and other shop owners will be greeting visitors during the Wiscasset Art Walk on Thursday, Sept. 26, 4-7 p.m. Bob Bond photo

Garden Club of Wiscasset volunteers are the ambassadors of Wiscasset Art Walk as they welcome visitors and sell their garden flowers – always with a smile! The Garden Club’s bouquets return to WAW on Thursday, Sept. 26, 4-7pm. Bob Bond photo

Delight in the final Wiscasset Art Walk of the 2024 season from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Enjoy the Village collection of galleries, shops, a variety of food stops including MAZU food truck, and lots of sidewalk activities.

Village galleries continue their stunning exhibitions and live music accompanies the art. Shops introduce their new seasonal wares. Local community groups and craftspeople inhabit the sidewalks to chat with strollers about their missions and their creations.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

