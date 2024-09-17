Delight in the final Wiscasset Art Walk of the 2024 season from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Enjoy the Village collection of galleries, shops, a variety of food stops including MAZU food truck, and lots of sidewalk activities.
Village galleries continue their stunning exhibitions and live music accompanies the art. Shops introduce their new seasonal wares. Local community groups and craftspeople inhabit the sidewalks to chat with strollers about their missions and their creations.
For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.
