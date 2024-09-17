Thornton Academy staff and community leaders gathered on the school’s campus to celebrate a groundbreaking of TA’s new field house in Saco.

When completed, the 48,851-square-foot facility will host physical education classes, sporting events, and school assemblies, while also providing a place for the school’s Wellness Department to grow its programming.

The field house will replace the school’s Linnell Gymnasium, which was built in 1963. Thornton’s population has more than doubled since then, creating the need for a larger facility.

“The total cost of this exciting project is $13.5 million and is being funded entirely by donors who have generously given to our capital campaign and prudent management of other resources available to us,” Thornton Board Chairman Eric Purvis told the gathering. “No public funds have been used for this project, and we expect to complete this project without incurring any debt.”

Construction of the field house is slated to begin in the coming weeks.

Copy the Story Link