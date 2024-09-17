Taylor Oranellas scored all three goals and Yarmouth earned a 3-0 win over York in a Class B South girls’ soccer match Tuesday at York.

Oranellas put the defending Class B champions ahead with an unassisted goal in the first half. In the second half, she finished a free kick by Eleanor Ting and a corner kick by Fiona John.

Yarmouth is 2-0-2.

Marian Pitney needed just two saves for the shutout. Ava Hickey stopped seven shots for York (2-2).

WINDHAM 2, FALMOUTH 0: Neve Ledbetter scored eight minutes in and Mackenzie Delewski added a goal later in the first half as the Eagles (2-0-1) defeated the Navigators (2-1-1) in Falmouth.

Ledbetter’s goal was assisted by Bella Vassoler. Delewski scored on the rebound of a Ledbetter shot.

Libby Hartwell stopped five shots for the Eagles. Falmouth’s Madison VerLee made five saves.

GORHAM 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Ashley Connolly headed in a corner kick for the go-ahead goal with about 15 minutes remaining as the Rams (3-0-1) escaped South Portland with a win over the Red Riots (1-2).

Gorham’s Julia Reed also scored, and Lydia Spear recorded three saves.

Emma Travis scored on a 40-yard free kick and Amelia Burton-Fowler made 10 saves for the Red Riots.

SCARBOROUGH 5, DEERING 0: Delia Favert put in three goals, Abby Roberts added two, and the Red Storm (3-0-1) downed the Rams (0-3-1) in Portland.

Emmie Flaker, Maggie Booth and Abby Rasquinha each had an assist. Sophia Rinaldi and Vera DeSoto combined for the shutout, making a total of three saves.

Annabelle Price had 12 saves for Deering.

CHEVERUS 9, PORTLAND 0: Sophia Monfa scored twice and assisted on three goals as the host Stags (3-0-1) won a game shortened to 60 minutes by the eight-goal mercy rule.

Annie Vigue added two goals, and Finley Brown, Jillian Foley, Alaina Holmes, Taylor Hoglund and Addison Rush tallied one apiece.

Portland (0-4) got five saves from Jane Flynn.

SANFORD 0, KENNEBUNK 0: Sophie Olivo made 11 saves for Sanford (2-1-1), while Teagan Hanson of Kennebunk (2-0-2) stopped six shots as the teams played to a scoreless draw in Kennebunk.

TRAIP ACADEMY 5, ST. DOMINIC 3: Keira Alessi completed a hat trick with two goals in the final 20 minutes, breaking a 3-3 tie as the Rangers (2-0-1) beat the Saints (2-1) in Auburn.

Meredith McGonigle and Jacqueline Diallo also scored for Traip, helping the Rangers overcome a hat trick by Gabby Allen for the Saints.

WELLS 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Caitlin Rooney scored two goals and set up another as the Warriors rolled past the Seagulls in Old Orchard Beach.

Wells also got goals from Caitlin Shiels, Hailey Marshall, Charlotte Piatek, Payton Maxon and Hayden Meffert.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GARDINER 3, MEDOMAK VALLEY 2: Kian Alves scored twice to lead the Tigers (4-0) past the Panthers (2-1-1) in Waldoboro.

Brady Peacock got the other Gardiner goal, and Tigers goalie Sean Dunn stopped five shots.

Liam Doughty and Nevan Powers scored for Medomak Valley.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 3, LEAVITT 1: Nester Powers converted two penalty kicks in the first half, and James Hanley finished a through ball from George Siegel in the second half as the Eagles (2-2) downed the Hornets (1-3) in Turner.

Jacob Gibbs scored and Vayna Bezhenar made 15 saves for Leavitt.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 11, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Andre DiMolfetta scored three goals and eight others chipped in with a goal apiece for the Raiders (4-0-1) against the Hawks (0-3) in Fryeburg.

Chris Mitchell stopped nine shots for Sacopee Valley.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Eliza Rogers recorded four goals and an assist, and Paige Stephenson added two goals and an assist as the Mustangs (4-0) handled Portland/Deering (0-4) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Lillian Nickerson also scored and Charlize Anderson had an assist.

Emma Walsh stopped 32 shots for Portland/Deering.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/NYA 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Emma Bowden broke a 1-1 tie with 7:30 remaining and Abby Lacombe added an insurance goal just over a minute later as the Patriots (4-0) defeated the Saints (3-2) in Gray.

Greta Tod scored for Gray-New Gloucester in the first quarter. Lydia Trytek, Lacombe and Kenlie Nadeau each had assist.

Ava Martin and Abigail Labonte scored for St. Dom’s.

FREEPORT 4, LAKE REGION 0: Reed Proscia, Liza Flower, Anna Maschino and Emily Groves all scored as the Falcons (5-0) defeated the Lakers (0-3) in Naples.

Maddie Kryzak made three saves for the shutout, while Nicole Watson stopped seven shots for Lake Region.

MT. BLUE 3, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Piper Wojcik had a goal and an assist for the Cougars (2-0) in a win over the Windjammers (0-3) in Rockport.

Bree Griffin and Lily Huntley also scored, and Summer Sawyer and Morgan Hersey each had an assist.

Cougars goalie Gwen Lesperance stopped all three shots she faced, while Maddie Fuller made nine saves for Camden Hills.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, GREELY 1: Sofie Asbjornsen led Falmouth with nine kills and also had five aces as the Naviators (2-3) defeated the visiting Rangers 25-10, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-17.

Olive Clark had eight kills and six aces, Lyla Gagnon recorded seven kills, and Abby Shaw served six aces.

Annabelle Talley had seven kills, four digs and two aces for Greely (1-3). Maddie Croteau added five kills and five digs, and Maggie Wilder finished with 12 digs.

MONDAY’S BOYS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 4, KENNEBUNK 1: Owen Spera scored two goals, Moises Ntango added a goal and an assist, and Gorham (2-2) defeated visiting Kennebunk.

Carson Southyvongnorath also scored and Jack Adams had an assist for Gorham.

Cooper Thompson scored for Kennebunk.

WINDHAM 1, WESTBROOK 0: Sam Rogers scored from a goal-mouth scramble with 13:08 remaining, and the Eagles (3-0) shut out the Blue Blazes (2-1) in Windham.

Lukas Hammond made three saves for his third shutout of the season. Jason McCarthy stopped eight shots for Westbrook.

