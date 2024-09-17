PARIS — Directors of Maine School Administrative District 17 voted unanimously Monday night to accept the donation of a solar power system that can provide its STEM classroom and other facilities with 25,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.

The donation was made by the Western Foothills Land Trust. Director Lee Dassler said the system can provide enough energy to operate the classroom building at Roberts Farm Preserve and about $1,000 worth of electricity that will offset Central Maine Power charges. The price for the system is expected to be about $53,000, none of which will be paid for by the school district.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dassler attended the meeting with John Snell, who designs community climate resiliency programs, including one the town of Otisfield is pursuing.

In addition, Dassler said, the land trust will cover the cost of several improvements around the STEM building, provided they are expended before the end of 2024. They include: its leach system, parking, signs, Wi-Fi at the Roberts Farm warming hut, landscaping and a 24-foot insulated yurt.

“SAD 17 and the land trust are setting a high bar for the type of partnership demonstrated at Roberts Farm Preserve,” Dassler wrote in a letter presented to the school board. “School leadership is to be applauded for its dedication to providing outdoor learning curriculum and opportunities throughout the district – and for building an energy-efficient classroom at the preserve.”

The STEM classroom, set to be completed within a couple of weeks, was paid for entirely with an $890,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. It replaces an aging modular unit that had running water but no bathroom facilities.

In other business, directors reviewed the first reading of the district’s Use of Private Vehicles for School Business policy, which had not been updated since 1999. Co-Chairwoman Kitty Winship of Waterford noted that the policy as presented did not take into consideration instances where a sibling might drive a student to a school event such as an away sports game. Policy Committee Vice Chairwoman Judy Green said the committee would revisit and revise the language.

The board also approved the first reading of a new policy, Broadcasting/Taping/Recording of Board Meetings. That policy establishes authority on the part of the school board chairperson to require media that recording speakers at meetings maintain an appropriate distance from them.

