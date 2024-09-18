Braised short ribs served with mashed potatoes is one of my top five cozy meals. I prefer this to roast beef or even steak. Whenever I make this entrée, it brings back the memory of a particularly festive evening many years ago when I was treated to an exemplary meal at Robinhood Meeting House in Georgetown. Ahhh, the good old days.

Perhaps I’m rushing the fall season just a tad, but I have had such a craving for this meal that I had to prepare it, even though it was on a brilliantly sunny day with temperatures in the high 70s.

This recipe calls for four cups of broth but you can replace some of that with red wine, beer or water. Halfway through the cooking time, you’ll want to check to ensure there is still plenty of liquid in the pot.

Before serving, make a sauce simply by simmering the liquid until thickened. I have found, however, that oftentimes the sauce is perfect as is with no reason to continue cooking it or adjusting it in any way.

To go with this satisfying entree, a crisp, seasonal salad is in order. Pecans are my favorite nuts to use for the brittle but walnuts are often what I have on hand and do nicely. Also, if you don’t have access to a ripe, robust pear, a crunchy apple will work. The addition of dried cranberries or even pomegranate arils are nice, too.

Braised beef short ribs

• 8 whole beef short ribs (bone in)

• 1/4 cup flour

• 4 rashers of bacon, diced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 medium onion, diced

• 3 carrots, diced

• 2 stalks celery, diced

• 4 cups beef broth (enough to almost cover ribs)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• Fresh ground black pepper to taste

• 2 sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

• 2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper ribs, then dredge in flour. In a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot, cook bacon over medium heat until completely crispy and all the fat is rendered. Remove bacon and set aside.

Add olive oil to the pot with bacon drippings and raise the heat to medium-high. Brown the ribs on all sides then remove and set aside.

Lower the heat to medium. Add onion, carrots and celery to the pot and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in broth and scrape the bottom of the pan to release all the flavorful bits. Bring to a boil.

Add 1 teaspoon salt and plenty of pepper. Taste and add more salt if needed. Add the short ribs to the liquid; they should be almost completely submerged. Add the thyme and rosemary sprigs (whole) to the liquid.

Cover and place the Dutch oven in the oven. Cook at 350 degrees for 2 hours, checking after 1 hour to turn the ribs over and add more broth, water or wine to the pot if needed. Reduce the heat to 325 degrees and cook for 30-45 more minutes. The ribs should be fork-tender when done.

Remove the pot from the oven and allow the ribs to rest in the pot with the lid on for at least 20 minutes. Just before serving, remove the ribs from the pan, skim the fat off the top of the liquid, and if necessary, simmer the liquid until thickened to make a sauce to spoon over the ribs. Serve over mashed potatoes. Yield: 4 servings

Autumn salad with pecan brittle

Pecan brittle

• 2/3 cup pecan halves

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

• Dash cayenne pepper

• Dash ground cinnamon

In a large, heavy skillet, sauté pecans, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, cayenne and cinnamon over medium heat until nuts are toasted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar. Cook and stir for 2-4 minutes or until sugar is melted. Spread on buttered foil or parchment paper to cool.

Dressing

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

In a small bowl, whisk together oil, mustard, salt, balsamic vinegar and sugar. Set aside. Yield: 1/3 cup

Salad

• 1 package (5 ounces) spring mix

• 1 large pear, thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved

Drizzle dressing over greens and toss to coat. Arrange greens, pear slices and pecan brittle on four salad plates. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

