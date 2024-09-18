Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta will screen “Trusted Sources,” a new documentary on finding trustworthy news in a sea of deception by filmmaker Don Colacino, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The screening will be immediately followed by a panel of local news representatives who will share their experiences and expertise as representatives of our communities and reliable and accountable news sources.

Trustworthy news has become a scarce resource. As free news goes away, it’s replaced by a flood of agenda-driven content disguised as news, the theater said in a prepared release. “Trusted Sources” shows how we got here, how to find trustworthy news and ways to protect good journalism, especially at the local level. Colacino, known for his work in socially conscious filmmaking, tackles one of the most pressing issues of our era; as small-town news outlets are closing at a rate of two per week, Colacino makes a case for why it is critical to stem the flow of shutdowns.

Sharon Contillo, president of Women in Film, will present an introduction to the screening. After the film, film critic Christine Merser, from “Screen Thoughts,” will moderate a talkback with a panel made up of members of our local news outlets including John C. Roberts of The Lincoln County News, Frederick Freudenberger of The Boothbay Register, Jules Walkup of The Bangor Daily News and Judy Meyer of the Sun Journal in Lewiston.

“When I met with Don two years ago about his vision, I had no idea how powerful the film would be,” Merser said in a prepared release. “It’s a must-see in this political hurricane we are in, and it’s a must-see as we each determine how to cull our incoming news to ensure we are not pawns to corporate greed, those who would have us believe lies, and how focusing on local news outlets might be an answer worth exploring.”

Tickets are free for Lincoln Theater members, members of the media and for youth (ages 18 and under). General admission tickets at $5 are available online at lincolntheater.net and at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@LincolnTheater.net or 563-3424.

