In my first months as the executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, I knew I wanted to book Steve Gunn. Here’s why.

In 2016, I walked to lunch with two colleagues who are serious audiophiles. They were exchanging what music they were in love with. They both brought up Steve Gunn. When I returned home, I began to listen a little, here and there over the years.

Steve Gunn is a guitarist, singer and songwriter from New York City. He’s considered one of the best guitarists around, and genre-wise, he is a bit of a chameleon, in the best way possible, borrowing from and melding indie rock, ambient, folk, neo-psych and jazz into something remarkably unique. His musical palette reflects a multitude of experiences.

Gunn has stated that his musical influences include Michael Chapman, La Monte Young, Indian music, John Fahey, Jack Rose, Robbie Basho and Sandy Bull. In July 2021, he performed as a solo act at the Newport Folk Festival. He has collaborated frequently with Kurt Weill and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon. While he isn’t a household name, I am excited for audiences to accept the invitation to journey.

Steve Gunn writes and plays a wide array of styles but it’s also worth noting that he is a master improviser. His music is by turns breezy and enigmatic, earthy and psychedelic. He is a virtuoso who never privileges technique over the imaginative spaces he brings the listener. His voice and his songs have a stripped down, weathered quality. There is a spaciousness without drifting into amorphousness.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is excited to welcome Brooklyn guitar virtuoso Steve Gunn to The Annex in Bath Saturday, Sept. 28. Opening the show is singer-songwriter Lou Hazel. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. See you there!

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

