Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater is hosting the premiere of “Frances Floats,” an original piece written, directed and performed by Round Pond resident Frances Mercanti-Anthony and produced in partnership with Lincoln Theater. This premiere performance is a one-night-only event at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Mercanti-Anthony, a native of Haddonfield, New Jersey, is an accomplished actor, writer, director and teacher, who first captured the public’s attention with her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of “Spring Awakening” in 2006. Following her success on Broadway, she spent over a decade performing, teaching and directing in both New York City and Philadelphia, honing her craft and expanding her artistic reach. Her latest endeavor, “Frances Floats,” promises to be a captivating and personal narrative, blending her experiences and reflections in a way that only Mercanti-Anthony can deliver. The production offers a deep dive into her transformative journey — a journey that took an unexpected turn in 2017 when she met a man from Maine, altering the course of her life forever.

Mercanti-Anthony has become a familiar face around Damariscotta, teaching acting classes for Lincoln Theater and at Barn Door Bakery working behind the counter or writing in the center booth, often accompanied by her daughters.

“My path has been an unusual one. After a decade spent performing under the Broadway lights in NYC, I was longing for something simpler, less flash, more substance,” Mercanti-Anthony said in a prepared release. “At age 40, I found my whole world flipped upside down when I met a single father from Maine. That set me off on my current journey here in the Midcoast, and it’s a story I love to tell, so I thought, ‘Why not put it on the stage?’ ”

Tickets are $25 through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. More information is available online at lincolntheater.net or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

Copy the Story Link